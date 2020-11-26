The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular items on nearly everyone's Christmas wishlist (following closely behind PS5 and Xbox Series X). Unfortunately, it's nearly always sold out, or if you can find it, it's way overpriced at more than $400. Right now, if you can get it before it sells out again, you can buy the Nintendo Switch for $299 at Amazon, its normal price for the normal model.

If you've been fighting the crowds trying to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch because your little one asked Santa for it for Christmas, you're in luck, but don't wait on this. It will sell out again very soon.