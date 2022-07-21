Here's every Nintendo Switch game available now (and what's to come later this year)
Need some games for your Switch? Here are all of the ones available now and coming soon.
When the Nintendo Switch first launched, there were fewer than a dozen titles available for sale. But, as time goes by, and as game makers realize the popularity of Nintendo's hybrid mobile console, more and more titles are being added to the list all of the time. This list has every Switch game, in digital and game card form, as well as games that are officially coming to Switch sometime in the future.
What's new? New games released and announced games coming soon
Here's where you'll find everything new that is either now available in the Switch eShop or as a physical game card, as well as games that have recently been announced as coming to the Switch. If you're interested, we also have a list of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time.
New physical game cartridges you can buy right now!
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (opens in new tab) - July 15 - $40
- Endling - Extinction is Forever (opens in new tab) - July 19 - $30
Physical game cartridges you can pre-order right now!
- Live A Live (opens in new tab) - Available July 22 - $50
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (opens in new tab) - Available July 29 - $60
- Digimon Survive (opens in new tab) - Available July 29 - $60
- Splatoon 3 (opens in new tab) - Available Sept. 9 - $60
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (opens in new tab) – Available Oct. 20 - $60
- Bayonetta 3 – Available Oct. 28 - $60
- Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (opens in new tab) – Available Nov. 18 - $60
To Be Determined games coming to the Nintendo Switch
All of these titles should be coming out sometime during the year 2022. Be sure to check in with us here at iMore for updates on releases and pre-order information for these titles!
- Little Orpheus - TBD 2022
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (opens in new tab) - TBD 2022 - $60
- Star Wars Hunters - TBD 2022
- Metroid Prime 4 (opens in new tab) - TBD 2022 - $60
eShop titles that have released this month
- - Doki Doki Family - 特異体質者のドキドキ家族生活 - $20
- AAA Clock Platinum Edition - $10
- Accident - $15
- Almost My Floor - $10
- Ambition: A Minuet in Power - $20
- APICO - $20
- Beasties - $15
- Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun - $70
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Ultimate Edition - $9
- Clutter Evolution: Beyond Xtreme - $10
- Color Breakers - $15
- Coloring Book: Bundle For Kids - 140 drawings - $7
- Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: DRAW - $23
- Crazy Plane Landing - $10
- Cursed Island - $5
- Darker Skies - $18
- Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator - $20
- Egg Over It: Fall Flat from the Top - $4
- Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle - $3
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch - $30
- Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022 - $10
- Family Chess Deluxe Edition - $20
- Farm Simulator USA Car Games – Driving games & Car 2022 Farming - $18
- Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator - $15
- First Time In Paris – Collector's Edition - $10
- Forklift Extreme - $10
- Formula Bit Racing DX - $5
- Galactic Pioneer - $5
- Gamedec - $30
- Gangsta Magic - $9
- GONNER2 Loser Your Head Deluxe Bundle - $20
- Growbot - $20
- Harlow - $13
- Hell Pages - $9
- HunterX - $15
- INSTANT SPORTS All-Stars - $25
- Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train - $10
- JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games - $5
- JETBOY - $6
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - TBD
- Krut: The Mythic Wings - $10
- KURSK - $10
- Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors- Platformer Game 2022 - $15
- LOUD - $12
- Master Sleuth Bundle - $90
- Mini Subway: Logic on the Metro Line - $4
- Mira : A Bird's Flight - $5
- Nakana Bundle #1 (Soul Searching + A Night at the Races + Infini) - $18
- Nakana Bundle #2 (Mythic Ocean + Journey of the Broken Circle + Cosmic Top Secret) - $20
- Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand) - $7
- Nincat - $10
- Our Summer Sports - $11
- Overrogue - $15
- Parasite Pack - $8
- Pascal's Wager: Definitive Edition - $20
- Pet Rock - $5
- Pixel Game Maker Series JETMAN - $10
- Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey - $15
- QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO - $10
- Quintus and the Absent Truth - $10
- Railways - $5
- Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon - $10
- Rayland - $5
- Retro Pocket Rocket - $3
- Road of Death - $5
- Running on Magic - $5
- Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master - $20
- Spidersaurs - $20
- Sticks Collection - $3
- STRIKER MODES - $5
- Supaplex SQUARES - $10
- Super Rebellion - $7
- SUPER UFO FIGHTER - $12
- SuperDuck! - $4
- Superola Champion Edition - $5
- Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown - $20
- The Galactic Junkers - $17
- The Legacy: The Tree of Might - $7
- The Quest for Excalibur - Puy du Fou - $30
- Timber Story - $5
- Time on Frog Island - $25
- Understand - $10
- Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder - $5
- WORTH LIFE - $25
- XEL - $19
- Yurukill: The Calumniation Games - $40
All Nintendo Switch games
Here's where we're storing literally every game Nintendo has launched on Switch.
Physical game cartridges you can buy right now
These games are also available in digital form via Switch eShop. You can click the link to order the physical version.
- 1-2-Switch (opens in new tab)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (opens in new tab)
- 88 Heroes: 98 Heroes Edition (opens in new tab)
- Adam's Venture: Origins (opens in new tab)
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchridion (opens in new tab)
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (opens in new tab)
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (opens in new tab)
- Air Conflicts Collection (opens in new tab)
- Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The First Cases (opens in new tab)
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (opens in new tab)
- All Star Fruit Racing (opens in new tab)
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (opens in new tab)
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge (Physical Copy!) (opens in new tab)
- Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition (opens in new tab)
- Ancestors Legacy (opens in new tab)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (opens in new tab)
- Aqua Moto Racing Utopia (opens in new tab)
- Aragami: Shadow Edition (opens in new tab)
- Arcade Spirits (opens in new tab)
- ARK: Survival Evolved (opens in new tab)
- ARMS (opens in new tab)
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons (opens in new tab)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection (opens in new tab)
- Assassin's Creed III: Remastered (opens in new tab)
- Assault Gunners HD Edition Complete Set
- Astral Chain (opens in new tab)
- Astria Ascending (opens in new tab)
- Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (opens in new tab)
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Paintings (opens in new tab)
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout (opens in new tab)
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy (opens in new tab)
- Attack on Titan 2 (opens in new tab)
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle (opens in new tab)
- ATV Drift Tricks (opens in new tab)
- Avicii Invector (opens in new tab)
- Axiom Verge - Multiverse Edition (opens in new tab)
- Azur Lane: Crosswave (opens in new tab)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack (opens in new tab)
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (opens in new tab)
- Balan Wonderworld (opens in new tab)
- Baldurs Gate I & II: Enhanced Edition (opens in new tab)
- Batman: Season 1 - Telltale Series (opens in new tab)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (opens in new tab)
- Battle Worlds: Kronos (opens in new tab)
- Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta digital code (opens in new tab)
- Bee Simulator (opens in new tab)
- Ben 10 (opens in new tab)
- Bendy (opens in new tab)
- Beyond a Steel Sky (opens in new tab)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (opens in new tab)
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade (opens in new tab)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (opens in new tab)
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (opens in new tab)
- BioShock: The Collection (opens in new tab)
- Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei (opens in new tab)
- BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (opens in new tab)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (opens in new tab)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (opens in new tab)
- Blue Reflection: Second Life (opens in new tab)
- Bomber Crew Complete Edition (opens in new tab)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (opens in new tab)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection (opens in new tab)
- Bounty Battle (opens in new tab)
- Bravely Default II (opens in new tab)
- Brawlout (opens in new tab)
- Broken Sword 5 (opens in new tab)
- Buildings Have Feelings Too! (opens in new tab)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (opens in new tab)
- BUSTAFELLOWS (opens in new tab)
- Café Enchanté (opens in new tab)
- Cat Quest (opens in new tab)
- Candle: The Power of the Flame (opens in new tab)
- Capcom Fighting Collection (opens in new tab)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (opens in new tab)
- Carnival Games (opens in new tab)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win (opens in new tab)
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers (opens in new tab)
- Catherine: Full Body (opens in new tab)
- Cave Story+ (opens in new tab)
- Chicken Range (UK) (opens in new tab)
- CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION (opens in new tab)
- Clannad (opens in new tab)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (opens in new tab)
- Code of Princess EX (opens in new tab)
- Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ (opens in new tab)
- Collar X Malice (opens in new tab)
- Collar X Malice Unlimited (opens in new tab)
- Collection of Mana (opens in new tab)
- Colors Live (opens in new tab)
- The Coma: Recut (opens in new tab)
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster (opens in new tab)
- Contra Rogue Corps (opens in new tab)
- Cotton Fantasy (opens in new tab)
- Cotton Reboot! (opens in new tab)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (opens in new tab)
- Crash Team Racing (opens in new tab)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (opens in new tab)
- Crayola Scoot (opens in new tab)
- Cris Tales (opens in new tab)
- Cryogear
- Crystal Crisis (opens in new tab)
- Cupid Parasite (opens in new tab)
- Cytus Alpha (opens in new tab)
- Daemon X Machina (opens in new tab)
- Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (opens in new tab)
- Danganronpa Decadence (opens in new tab)
- Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ (opens in new tab)
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition (opens in new tab)
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (opens in new tab)
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (opens in new tab)
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (opens in new tab)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (opens in new tab)
- Dead Cells (opens in new tab)
- Dead by Daylight (opens in new tab)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise (opens in new tab)
- De Blob (opens in new tab)
- DEEMO (opens in new tab)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (opens in new tab)
- Destroy All Humans! (opens in new tab)
- Diablo (opens in new tab)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (opens in new tab)
- Disgaea 1 Complete (opens in new tab)
- Disgaea 5 Complete (opens in new tab)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny: Unrelenting Edition (opens in new tab)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (opens in new tab)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (opens in new tab)
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (opens in new tab)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (opens in new tab)
- DOOM (opens in new tab)
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z (opens in new tab)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (opens in new tab)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakes Set (opens in new tab)
- Dragons: Dawn of New Riders (opens in new tab)
- Dragon: Marked for Death (opens in new tab)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (opens in new tab)
- Dragon Quest Builders (opens in new tab)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (opens in new tab)
- Dragon Quest Heroes I & II (Japanese language only) (opens in new tab)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (opens in new tab)
- Dreamworks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure (opens in new tab)
- Dungeon of The Endless (opens in new tab)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (opens in new tab)
- Eastward (opens in new tab)
- Embr (opens in new tab)
- Empire of Sin (opens in new tab)
- The End is Nigh (opens in new tab)
- Enter the Gungeon: Deluxe Edition (opens in new tab)
- Equestrian Training (opens in new tab)
- Escape Game: Fort Boyard (opens in new tab)
- Fairy Tail (opens in new tab)
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (opens in new tab)
- Fantasy Friends (opens in new tab)
- Farm Expert 2019 (opens in new tab)
- Farming Simulator (opens in new tab)
- Farming Simulator 20 (opens in new tab)
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (opens in new tab)
- Fast RMX (opens in new tab)
- Fate Extella Link Standard Edition Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab)
- Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (opens in new tab)
- FIFA 18 (opens in new tab)
- Fifa 19 (opens in new tab)
- FIFA 20 (opens in new tab)
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition (opens in new tab)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster (opens in new tab)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (opens in new tab)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (opens in new tab)
- Fire Emblem Warriors (opens in new tab)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (opens in new tab)
- Fitness Boxing (opens in new tab)
- Fitness Boxing 2 (opens in new tab)
- Flashback 25th Anniversary Collection (opens in new tab)
- Flashback 25th Anniversary Collector's Edition (opens in new tab)
- Flashback Classics (opens in new tab)
- Flipping Death (opens in new tab)
- For the King (opens in new tab)
- Foreclosed (opens in new tab)
- Friday The 13th: The Game
- FUN! FUN! Animal Park (opens in new tab)
- G-Darius HD (opens in new tab)
- Game Builder Garage (opens in new tab)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing (opens in new tab)
- Gear.Club Unlimited (opens in new tab)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- G.I. Joe Operation Blackout (opens in new tab)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Owltimate Edition (opens in new tab)
- Gigantosaurus The Game (opens in new tab)
- God Eater 3 (opens in new tab)
- God Wars: The Complete Legend (opens in new tab)
- Gods & Monsters (opens in new tab)
- Go Vacation (opens in new tab)
- Greak: Memories of Azur (opens in new tab)
- Grip (opens in new tab)
- Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection (opens in new tab)
- Gun*Gal 2 (opens in new tab)
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (opens in new tab)
- Happy Birthdays (opens in new tab)
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition (opens in new tab)
- Hello Kitty Kruisers with Sanrio Friends (opens in new tab)
- Hello Neighbor (opens in new tab)
- Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek (opens in new tab)
- Heroland (opens in new tab)
- Horgihugh and Friends (opens in new tab)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (opens in new tab)
- Hotel Transylvania 3 (opens in new tab)
- Hunting Simulator (opens in new tab)
- Hunting Simulator 2 (opens in new tab)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (opens in new tab)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (opens in new tab)
- I am Setsuna (opens in new tab)
- Ice Age Scrat's Nutty Adventure (opens in new tab)
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (opens in new tab)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (opens in new tab)
- Indivisible (opens in new tab)
- Instant Sports: Summer Games (opens in new tab)
- Instant Sports Winter Games (opens in new tab)
- Iris.Fall (opens in new tab)
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon: Infinite Combat (opens in new tab)
- Journey to the Savage Planet (opens in new tab)
- Jumanji: The Video Game (opens in new tab)
- Just Dance 2017 (opens in new tab)
- Just Dance 2018 (opens in new tab)
- Just Dance 2020 (opens in new tab)
- Just Dance 2021 (opens in new tab)
- Just Dance 2022 (opens in new tab)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll (opens in new tab)
- KeyWe (opens in new tab)
- Kill la Kill -IF (opens in new tab)
- King's Bounty II (opens in new tab)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (opens in new tab)
- Kingdom Majestic (opens in new tab)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (opens in new tab)
- Kirby Star Allies (opens in new tab)
- Kitaria Fables (opens in new tab)
- Knockout Home Fitness (opens in new tab)
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (opens in new tab)
- Labyrinth of Refrain (opens in new tab)
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (opens in new tab)
- L.A. Noire (opens in new tab)
- Langrisser I & II (opens in new tab)
- Lapris x Labyrinth (opens in new tab)
- Lapis x Labyrinth Limited Edition XL (opens in new tab)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy (opens in new tab)
- Legendary Fishing (opens in new tab)
- Legend of Kay Anniversary Edition (opens in new tab)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (opens in new tab)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (opens in new tab)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (opens in new tab)
- LEGO City: Undercover (opens in new tab)
- LEGO DC Supervillians Deluxe Edition (opens in new tab)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (opens in new tab)
- LEGO: Jurassic World (opens in new tab)
- LEGO The Incredibles (opens in new tab)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (opens in new tab)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (opens in new tab)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (opens in new tab)
- LEGO Worlds (opens in new tab)
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry (opens in new tab)
- Let's Sing 2018 (UK only) (opens in new tab)
- The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (opens in new tab)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (opens in new tab)
- Little Friends: Dogs and Cats (opens in new tab)
- Little Nightmares II (opens in new tab)
- Little Town Hero: Big Idea Edition (opens in new tab)
- The Longest Five Minutes (opens in new tab)
- The Long Journey Home
- The Lost Child (opens in new tab)
- Lost Sphear
- Lost Words: Beyond The Page (opens in new tab)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (opens in new tab)
- Lumo (opens in new tab)
- Mad Rat Dead (opens in new tab)
- MAGLAM LORD (opens in new tab)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (opens in new tab)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush (opens in new tab)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (opens in new tab)
- Mario Party Superstars (opens in new tab)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (opens in new tab)