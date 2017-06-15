What do you play after you've beaten Breath of the Wild?

Nintendo did something unique with the launch of its latest console. Instead of making a ton of great games available when the Switch was released, Nintendo focused on a handful of great games that highlighted what the console was capable of in different ways. This meant almost every new Switch owner bought games that showcased the best of the Switch, and are now wondering what to play next.

While you and almost everyone else were busy playing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or 1-2-Switch, Nintendo was filling the Shop with a steady trickle of new games. To help you see what is available now and what you'll be able to play soon, we've assembled a list of every Switch game we know about right now!

You can play these Nintendo Switch games right now

You can find all of these games right now, either in digital form on the Nintendo eShop or at your local game store. The games at the top of the list are available as physical or digital games. You can click the link to buy the physical version on Amazon.

These Switch games are being made right now!

Any time a game publisher announces a game, we'll add it to the list here. Everything we know is coming out soon will be at the top of the list, with launch dates attached as we find them.

ARMS — June 16th, 2017

Splatoon 2 - July 21st, 2017

Mario + Rabbis Kingdom Battle - August 29, 2017

Super Mario Odyssey - Oct. 27th, 2017

Sonic Mania - Spring 2017

Fire Emblem Warriors - Fall 2017

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Fall 2017

FIFA 2018 - Fall 2017

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Holiday 2017

Rocket League - Holiday 2017

Shakedown Hawaii — 2017

Rime — 2017

Kirby - 2018

Yoshi - 2018

1001 Spikes

Away: Journey to the Unexpected

Bit Boy! Arcade Deluxe

Celeste

Constructor

Cube Life: Island Survival HD

Dandara

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Quest X

Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest Heroes I & II

Dungeon of Zaar

The Escapists 2

Farming Simulator 18

Flipping Death

GoNNER

Hollow Knight

Kingdom: Two Crowns

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

NBA 2K18

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas

Shin Megami Tensei

Sonic Forces

Stardew Valley

SteamWorld Dig 2

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

Redout

Rive

Runner3

Space Dave!

Splasher

Steep

Troll and I

Unbox: Newbie's Adventure

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Untitled Grasshopper project (Probably No More Heroes 3)

Untitled Pokemon RPG

Yoku's Island Express

Yooka-Laylee

