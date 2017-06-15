Here are just some of the 80 titles coming to the Nintendo Switch

What do you play after you've beaten Breath of the Wild?

Nintendo did something unique with the launch of its latest console. Instead of making a ton of great games available when the Switch was released, Nintendo focused on a handful of great games that highlighted what the console was capable of in different ways. This meant almost every new Switch owner bought games that showcased the best of the Switch, and are now wondering what to play next.

While you and almost everyone else were busy playing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or 1-2-Switch, Nintendo was filling the Shop with a steady trickle of new games. To help you see what is available now and what you'll be able to play soon, we've assembled a list of every Switch game we know about right now!

You can play these Nintendo Switch games right now

You can find all of these games right now, either in digital form on the Nintendo eShop or at your local game store. The games at the top of the list are available as physical or digital games. You can click the link to buy the physical version on Amazon.

These Switch games are being made right now!

Any time a game publisher announces a game, we'll add it to the list here. Everything we know is coming out soon will be at the top of the list, with launch dates attached as we find them.

  • ARMS — June 16th, 2017
  • Splatoon 2 - July 21st, 2017
  • Mario + Rabbis Kingdom Battle - August 29, 2017
  • Super Mario Odyssey - Oct. 27th, 2017
  • Sonic Mania - Spring 2017
  • Fire Emblem Warriors - Fall 2017
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Fall 2017
  • FIFA 2018 - Fall 2017
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Holiday 2017
  • Skyrim - Holiday 2017
  • Rocket League - Holiday 2017
  • Shakedown Hawaii — 2017
  • Rime — 2017
  • Kirby - 2018
  • Yoshi - 2018
  • 1001 Spikes
  • Away: Journey to the Unexpected
  • Bit Boy! Arcade Deluxe
  • Celeste
  • Constructor
  • Cube Life: Island Survival HD
  • Dandara
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Dragon Quest X
  • Dragon Quest XI
  • Dragon Quest Heroes I & II
  • Dungeon of Zaar
  • The Escapists 2
  • Farming Simulator 18
  • Flipping Death
  • GoNNER
  • Hollow Knight
  • Kingdom: Two Crowns
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • NBA 2K18
  • Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
  • Shin Megami Tensei
  • Sonic Forces
  • Sonic Mania
  • Stardew Valley
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
  • Redout
  • Rive
  • Runner3
  • Space Dave!
  • Splasher
  • Steep
  • Troll and I
  • Unbox: Newbie's Adventure
  • Ultimate Chicken Horse
  • Untitled Grasshopper project (Probably No More Heroes 3)
  • Untitled Pokemon RPG
  • Yoku's Island Express
  • Yooka-Laylee

We'll be sure to keep you up to date as frequently as possible!

Update June 13, 2017: Added a bunch of new digital and cartridge games now available on Switch!

