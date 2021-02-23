In a study conducted by NerdWallet, it seems that those who seek to save money on both consoles and the energy they should produce should look for a Nintendo Switch this generation. NerdWallet's study ran from December 2020 to January 2021, and sought to determine the economic and ecological impact of consoles from the top three manufacturers — Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. Using various sources, they determined the average number of games purchased, the average cost of peripherals and memberships, and how much power each console required while active and in standby mode. The combination of these statistical data points determined the "Lifetime Cost" of each console studied. In this study, a console's "lifetime" was calculated as the average time a consumer actively used their console, provided that said consumer purchased their console one year after its release.

The study examined the lifetime energy costs of each Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft console across the last three console generations.