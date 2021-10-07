Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Switch Lite: Which should you buy?

Switch OLED View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Switch upgrade Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest Switch version. It has a larger screen, double the Lite's internal memory, works with more games than the smaller Switch does, and has removable Joy-Con controllers for easy local multiplayer. That OLED display makes game visuals look a lot better too. For Everything Lite has and more

Larger OLED screen

Double internal storage of Lite

Longer battery life

Handheld only This handheld-only device cannot dock for TV play, but it is smaller, costs less, and is a great travel size. Just be warned that it doesn't work as well with some games, especially multiplayers. The lack of removable controllers also makes it harder to share for competitive or co-op games. For $150 cheaper

Just as powerful

Compact

Several beautiful colors Against No removable controllers

Doesn't work with all games

Cannot dock to TV

The Nintendo Switch has been around for a few years, so it was due for a decent upgrade and the Switch OLED is the answer to that. Changes between Switch versions are notable, but less significant when comparing the Switch OLED to the Switch V2. However, compared to the Switch Lite, the Switch OLED offers far more features. The smaller Switch Lite is a handheld-only device, while the Switch OLED features everything the original Switch had, plus some.

Really, both Switch versions are an excellent choice depending on how you plan on using them. But overall, the Switch OLED is the better option to go with as it works with more games and is easier to share.

Switch OLED vs. Switch Lite: What's the difference?

To understand the biggest differences between the handheld Switch and the latest Switch iteration, it helps to look at the specs. Take a gander, and then we'll discuss the significance of this info further into the article.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Switch OLED Switch Lite Price $350 $200 CPU/GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor Resolution Up to 720p in handheld /up to 1080p docked Up to 720p in handheld mode Screen Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0 inch OLED screen Capacitive touch screen / 5.5 inch LCD screen Internet required Only for online multiplayer (free-to-play games are an exception) Only for online multiplayer (free-to-play games are an exception) Battery life 4.5 - 9 hours 3 - 7 hours Removable Joy-Con Yes No LAN Port Yes (Dock) No Motion controls Yes Yes Amiibo scanning Yes Yes Rumble Yes No Kickstand Goes along back of console None Internal storage 64GB internal storage/microSD cards 32GB internal storage/microSD cards Where to play TV/ handheld console Handheld only Weight Approximately .93 lbs with Joy-Con controllers Approx. .61 lbs

The Switch Lite offers the same processing power as Switch OLED, but it cannot be played on TV. Plus, the larger Switch is far more suited to multiplayer gaming than the Switch Lite is.

Switch OLED vs. Switch Lite: Price

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore ) (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore )

The thing you probably noticed first when comparing these gaming systems is the massive price difference between the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED. The Switch Lite is a much less expensive option initially. However, it's important to keep in mind that this $150 gap lowers significantly if you plan on playing multiplayer games on the Switch Lite or if you're playing a game that needs rumble.

You see, unlike the larger model, the Switch Lite doesn't come with removable controllers; it doesn't have rumble capabilities, nor does it have a kickstand. So say you want to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a friend on the same Switch Lite. You'll need to purchase a set of Joy-Con to make that happen. Joy-Con will run you $80 or more a pop. Plus, you'll need to invest in a stand of some kind since the Lite cannot prop itself up. Those are usually only about $15 or so. However, that already adds $95 to your Switch Lite total if you plan on playing multiplayer games.

The controller Joy-Con give more options

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So what's so special about the Switch OLED's Joy-Con anyway? As I've mentioned before, they can slip on and off of the sides of the Switch, making it easy to play a single-player game in handheld mode or revert to multiplayer when they're detached. They can be used together as one controller or can be divided, turned sideways, and work as two individual controllers for local 2-player on one Switch whenever you want. If you're using them with the Switch OLED, that means they can be used while the Switch is docked to the TV or in handheld mode.

These versatile controllers make it easy to entertain multiple players on one Switch system while on road trips, seated together on the living room couch, or any other time players want to experience the same game together. The best local multiplayer Switch games can support 2-8 players depending on the game being played, as long as there are enough controllers to go around.

The Switch Lite's controllers cannot be removed and thus make it harder to play multiplayer games unless you purchase Joy-Con separately. Fortunately, Joy-Con sync to the Switch Lite and work just as they would on the Switch OLED, aside from being able to attach and detach from the smaller system.

(Image credit: iMore)

For anyone interested, there's also the Pro Controller, which is sold separately from the Switc