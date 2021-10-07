Switch upgrade Nintendo Switch OLED Model Handheld only Nintendo Switch Lite The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is the latest Switch version. It has a larger screen, double the internal memory of the Lite, works with more games than the smaller Switch does, and has removable Joy-Cons for easy local multiplayer. $350 at Best Buy Pros Has everything the Switch has and more

Larger OLED screen

Double internal storage of Lite

Longer battery life

Joy-Cons detach for easy 2-player Cons Costs more This handheld-only device cannot dock for TV play, but it is smaller, costs less, and is a great travel size. Just be warned that it doesn't work as well with some games, especially multiplayers. $200 at Best Buy Pros $150 cheaper than OLED Model

Just as powerful as the other Switch

Compact and easy to travel with

Several beautiful colors Cons Doesn't have removable controllers

Some Switch games don't work with it

Cannot dock to TV

The Nintendo Switch has been around for a few years, so it was due for a decent upgrade. The OLED Model is the answer to that. The changes are notable, but less significant when comparing the OLED Model to the Switch V2. However, compared to the Switch Lite, the OLED Model offers far more features. The smaller Switch Lite is a handheld only device, while the OLED Model features everything the original Switch had, plus some. Both Switch versions are an excellent choice depending on how you plan on using them, but overall, the OLED Model is the better option to go with as it works with more games and is easier to share.

Switch OLED vs. Switch Lite: What's the difference?

To understand the biggest differences between the handheld Switch and the latest Switch iteration, it helps to look at the specs. Take a gander, and then we'll discuss the significance further into the article.

Switch OLED Model Switch Lite Price $350 $200 CPU/GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor Resolution Up to 720p in handheld /up to 1080p docked Up to 720p in handheld mode Screen Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0 inch OLED screen Capacitive touch screen / 5.5 inch LCD screen Internet required Only for online multiplayer (free-to-play games are an exception) Only for online multiplayer (free-to-play games are an exception) Battery life 4.5 - 9 hours 3 - 7 hours Removable Joy-Cons Yes No LAN Port Yes (Dock) No Motion controls Yes Yes Amiibo scanning Yes Yes Rumble Yes No Kickstand Goes along back of console None Internal storage 64GB internal storage/microSD cards 32GB internal storage/microSD cards Where to play TV/ handheld console Handheld only Weight Approximately .93 lbs with Joy-Con controllers Approx. .61 lbs

The Switch Lite offers the same processing power, but it cannot be played on TV. Plus, the larger Switch is far more suited to multiplayer gaming than the Switch Lite is.

Price: Switch OLED vs. Switch Lite

The thing you probably noticed first when comparing these gaming systems is the massive price difference between the Switch Lite and the OLED Model. The Switch Lite is a much less expensive option initially. However, it's important to keep in mind that this $150 gap lowers significantly if you plan on playing multiplayer games on the Switch Lite or if you're playing a game that needs rumble.

You see, unlike the larger model, the Switch Lite doesn't come with removable controllers; it doesn't have rumble capabilities, nor does it have a kickstand. So say you want to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a friend on the same Switch Lite. You'll need to purchase a set of Joy-Cons to make that happen. Joy-Cons will run you $80 or more a pop. Plus, you'll need to invest in a stand of some kind since the Lite cannot prop itself up. Those are usually only about $15 or so. However, that already adds $95 to your Switch Lite total if you plan on playing multiplayer games.

The controller Joy-Cons give more options

So what's so special about the OLED Model's Joy-Cons anyway? As I've mentioned before, they can slip on and off of the sides of the Switch, making it easy to play a single-player game in handheld mode or revert to multiplayer when they're detached. You see, they can be used together as one controller or can be divided, turned sideways, and work as two individual controllers for local 2-player on one Switch whenever you want. If you're using them with the OLED Model, that means they can be used while the Switch is docked to the TV or in handheld mode.

These versatile controllers make it easy to entertain multiple players on one Switch system while on road trips, running errands, or any other time players want to experience the same game together. The best local multiplayer Switch games can support 2-8 players depending on the game being played, as long as there are enough controllers to go around.

The Switch Lite's controllers cannot be removed and thus make it harder to play multiplayer games unless you purchase Joy-Cons separately. They sync to the Switch Lite and work just as they would on the OLED Model, aside from being able to attach and detach from the smaller system.

For anyone interested, there's also the Pro Controller, which is sold separately from the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED. This controller has a more traditional build and is the gamepad of choice for most adult players. That's because it has a better grip, and its larger size is more suitable for adult hands.

Games and subscriptions: Are the games the same?

The Switch and Switch Lite can play the same games for the most part. However, certain Switch games don't play well on Switch Lite because they require a detached controller or a controller that uses rumble, which is a feature the Lite doesn't have. Now, this primarily only applies to Switch games that released before the Switch Lite came out. But there might be a few more on the way that also have problems on the smaller Switch.

Otherwise, both Switch systems can take advantage of Nintendo Switch Online (NSO), a subscription service that lets you access online components of Switch games, like being able to race against people around the world while playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Additionally, members can access a list of select NES and SNES games like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, Super Mario Bros. 3, and much more.

It's worth noting that the OLED Model specifically has a LAN port in its dock for a better online connection when playing multiplayers. Meanwhile, the Switch Lite can only do a Wi-Fi connection.

Performance and storage space: Switch OLED vs. Switch Lite

Unfortunately, while the Switch OLED Model's 64GB is double the internal storage space of the Switch Lite's 32GB, both capacities aren't that great. That only gives you room for about six large games on the bigger OLED and three larger games on the small Lite before you run out of room. You will need to purchase a microSD card to give yourself more room for the best Nintendo Switch games regardless of which Switch you choose.

When in handheld mode, the OLED Model supports the same resolution as the Switch Lite at 720p. This isn't very powerful compared to the latest phones; however, the low resolution isn't noticeable on the small screens. The OLED Model can also reach up to 1080p when docked to a TV. Obviously, this isn't anything near the resolution capabilities of other consoles like the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. However, most Switch games have simplified or cartoony graphics which don't need that much detail.

Nintendo has also made it possible to play more graphic intensive games on Switch using Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming. This basically allows players to stream visually demanding games like Remedy Entertainment's Control or IO Interactive's Hitman 3 on Switch without needing to upgrade Switch hardware. You just need to have an internet connection to work, and games must currently be available to stream.

Availability: Which Switch is easier to get?

The Nintendo Switch has been a very popular device ever since it was first released. However, over the last two years, that interest has skyrocketed. It's not uncommon for these consoles to get snatched up super quick. That being said, in my own experience, I have tended to see the Switch Lite on store shelves more often than the larger Switch. The OLED Model is releasing alongside Metroid Dread on October 8, and preorders have repeatedly sold out within minutes each time. If you want the larger OLED Model, you'll have to snatch it up right away when you see it.

Parental controls: Which Switch is safer for kids?

When it comes to parental controls, the Switch Lite and Switch OLED Model are evenly matched. Parents can download the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app from either the App Store or the Google Play Store. This will allow you to set limits for how many hours your child can play each day or make it, so the Switch is inaccessible at certain times.

Additionally, this lets you make it so a password is needed to purchase digital games so your kids cannot buy them without you knowing. You can see what games they've been playing and even limit the kind of games they're allowed to access.

Switch OLED vs. Switch Lite: Which should you buy?

Both the Switch Lite and the OLED Model are great gaming systems. However, the way you tend to play will determine which is a better fit for you. If you don't see yourself ever wanting to share your Switch with someone else for local multiplayer, then the Switch Lite will be a great choice.

If, however, you have multiple people in your home that will want to play, you're better off getting the OLED Model. Even though it doesn't have more powerful processing power, it really is the better system between the two. It's larger, has a gorgeous screen that makes the visuals crisper and brighter, not to mention it features a LAN port, so any online multiplayers will have a stronger ethernet connection compared to a Wi-Fi connection.

