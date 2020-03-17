Nintendo Switch Console HdrSource: iMore

Nintendo Switch Online is currently experiencing some difficulties. As of right now, many players are having issues logging in or connecting to servers for different games. The service as a whole is having connection issues according to Nintendo's status page.

Nintendo has also acknowledged on Twitter that many services are experiencing issues right now.

We'll update this post as we receive more information or if things change.

