Nintendo Switch Online is currently experiencing some difficulties. As of right now, many players are having issues logging in or connecting to servers for different games. The service as a whole is having connection issues according to Nintendo's status page.

Nintendo has also acknowledged on Twitter that many services are experiencing issues right now.

Unfortunately, we're having some issues with our network services. We're looking to rectify the situation as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/O9u3MXDZG6 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 17, 2020

