Nintendo Switch Online members can try out Overcooked 2 for free from February 10th

Both North American and European Switch users can join in with the fun!
Nadine Dornieden

What you need to know

  • Overcooked 2 is a multiplayer-focused game where players must work together to create dishes in a chaotic kitchen.
  • Nintendo Switch Online members can play the game for free from February 10th to February 16th.
  • Both North American and European NSO members will be eligible for this game trial.

Nintendo of America has officially announced that Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to participate in their newest game trial, featuring Overcooked 2. Players with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership can head over to the eShop and pre-download the game in full — yes, in full — and play as much of the game as they'd like, for as long as they'd like, from February 10th to February 16th.

This is one of Nintendo's many Game Trial events, where NSO members are able to try out games they may have otherwise been on the fence about on their Nintendo Switch. Many popular games have been awarded the Game Trials treatment, such as Mario Tennis Aces and Pokkén Tournament DX.

In Overcooked 2, players can take control of one of a diverse cast of chefs and work together to create dishes, all while staying sane. Communication is the real name of the game, and success can be best achieved by delegating tasks and working together to keep the customers happy. Can you stop the kitchen from catching fire, though?

The Nintendo Switch Online trial starts on February 10th from 9 a.m. PST and will run until February 16th at 11:59 p.m. PST.

