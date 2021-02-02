Nintendo recently put out a blog post that showcased some new special offers for the month of February. Those who purchase eligible Nintendo Switch games on the Nintendo eShop can earn double the amount of My Nintendo Gold Points.

Most first-party Nintendo games typically reward you with 300 Gold Points, which translates to $3 USD with which players can apply to their balance for their next purchase. This means that players will now be able to earn up to 600 Gold Points when they purchase the following games:

This special offer will be available from January 31st to February 28th. The bonus points earned by each eligible game will be awarded to customers within 14 days of purchasing the game. Digital Nintendo games don't go on sale very often in the Nintendo eShop, and the games on offer have been some of the most popular Nintendo Switch titles those who were looking to buy any of the games on this list should take this opportunity before it passes.