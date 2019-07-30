Today, Nintendo released its financial information for the past business quarter, for the three months ending on June 30, 2019. Thanks to these results, we've got updated information, including the news that the Nintendo Switch has sold 36.87 million units.

The news wasn't all hardware-oriented though, as updated figures were also released for several pieces of first-party software:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 17.89 million units sold

Super Mario Odyssey - 14.94 million units sold

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 14.73 million units sold

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 13.61 million units sold

This strong success isn't exactly shocking. Super Mario Maker 2 topped the NPD charts for June, while the Nintendo Switch was the bestselling console in the U.S. for June.

In addition to a revised Nintendo Switch model with better battery life, Nintendo has the Nintendo Switch Lite coming later this year, with special versions for Pokémon Sword and Shield. With that hardware on the way and first-party software yet to arrive, that includes Luigi's Mansion 3 and the aforementioned Pokémon Sword and Shield, it's safe to say Nintendo's success will continue throughout 2019.