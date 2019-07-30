What you need to know
- Earlier today, Nintendo went through its financial results for the past three months (ending on June 30, 2019).
- Part of the information confirmed that the Nintendo Switch has sold 36.87 million units.
- Sales numbers were also updated for several pieces of first-party software.
Today, Nintendo released its financial information for the past business quarter, for the three months ending on June 30, 2019. Thanks to these results, we've got updated information, including the news that the Nintendo Switch has sold 36.87 million units.
The news wasn't all hardware-oriented though, as updated figures were also released for several pieces of first-party software:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 17.89 million units sold
- Super Mario Odyssey - 14.94 million units sold
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 14.73 million units sold
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 13.61 million units sold
This strong success isn't exactly shocking. Super Mario Maker 2 topped the NPD charts for June, while the Nintendo Switch was the bestselling console in the U.S. for June.
In addition to a revised Nintendo Switch model with better battery life, Nintendo has the Nintendo Switch Lite coming later this year, with special versions for Pokémon Sword and Shield. With that hardware on the way and first-party software yet to arrive, that includes Luigi's Mansion 3 and the aforementioned Pokémon Sword and Shield, it's safe to say Nintendo's success will continue throughout 2019.
A must-own
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Into the wild
Prepare to experience The Legend of Zelda like never before. Woken after years and years of sleep, Link must make his way through a dangerous world and confront Calamity Ganon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.