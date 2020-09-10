Nintendo has unveiled a brand new limited edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch console, to be released in Europe on October 30, and Australia and New Zealand on November 6.

As reported by Nintendo Life:

Nintendo has revealed a new limited edition Switch console set to become available at retail next month, with battle royale phenomenon Fortnite acting as the main selling point.

According to the report, the new Nintendo Switch will come with a unique Fortnite design on the back, exclusive yellow (L), and blue (r) Joy-Cons, a unique Nintendo Switch dock, Fortnite pre-installed, and a Wildcat Bundle download code including outfits and 2000 V-Bucks.

The console will reportedly retail at $469 in Australia. There's no word on EU pricing, but that's around £260 ($340 US) converted. There is also no word on whether Nintendo plans to release this version of the Switch in the U.S., but given Fortnite's popularity, it seems like a no-brainer. Nintendo already sells a Fortnite bundle including V-Bucks, but this only includes the vanilla, original Nintendo Switch console.