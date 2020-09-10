What you need to know
- Nintendo has unveiled a brand new Nintendo Switch.
- It has a unique design with blue and yellow Joy-Cons.
- It also comes with Fortnite pre-installed and 2000 V-Bucks.
Nintendo has unveiled a brand new limited edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch console, to be released in Europe on October 30, and Australia and New Zealand on November 6.
Nintendo has revealed a new limited edition Switch console set to become available at retail next month, with battle royale phenomenon Fortnite acting as the main selling point.
According to the report, the new Nintendo Switch will come with a unique Fortnite design on the back, exclusive yellow (L), and blue (r) Joy-Cons, a unique Nintendo Switch dock, Fortnite pre-installed, and a Wildcat Bundle download code including outfits and 2000 V-Bucks.
The console will reportedly retail at $469 in Australia. There's no word on EU pricing, but that's around £260 ($340 US) converted. There is also no word on whether Nintendo plans to release this version of the Switch in the U.S., but given Fortnite's popularity, it seems like a no-brainer. Nintendo already sells a Fortnite bundle including V-Bucks, but this only includes the vanilla, original Nintendo Switch console.
Nintendo has released several Limited Edition Nintendo Switch consoles in the past including an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch, a Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Nintendo Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch, and more. We've even compiled a list of every Limited Edition Nintendo Switch you can buy today.
The news may well be welcomed by estranged iOS players of Fortnite who now find themselves with no way to play the latest season of Fortnite on iOS due to Epic Games' dispute with Apple over in-app purchases.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Scotland launches anonymous 'Protect Scotland' contact tracing app
NHS Scotland has today released its COVID-19 contact tracing app to the public. The app can alert users if they've been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mint Mobile rolls out an unlimited plan for only $30 per month
Mint Mobile has rolled out a new unlimited plan that costs just $30 per month. It gives you unlimited callling and texting, along with 35GB of high-speed data.
Apple's Safari Technology Preview 113 Update Is Now Available For Download
Apple has released its latest Safari Technology Preview with bug fixes galore. Go download it now.
The best games for Switch Lite? Your favorite handheld Switch game.
Switch Lite can play any Switch games which offer handheld mode, with so many games to play at launch it's hard to pick the best. But we'll try.