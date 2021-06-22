We were hoping that Amazon Prime Day would bring even the slimmest of discounts to Apple's AirTags, alas it wasn't to be. With not even a dime of savings to be had, you're actually better off turning to some of the best alternatives to AirTag currently available, in this case, the Tile Pro and Tile Mate, both of which are heavily discounted for Prime Day along with the Slim and the Sticker. Check it out!

Tile Pro (2020) 1-pack Tile Pro provides you with tracking for your keys and items, it has a 400ft range and is water-resistant. It also has a 1-year replaceable battery. Like AirTags, you can also snag these in a 4-pack. $24.49 at Amazon Tile Mate (2020) 2-Pack Tile Mate is a cheaper option to the Pro, evidenced by its shorter 200ft range. $33.59 at Amazon Tile Performance Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Pro, 1 Slim) The Tile Performance Pack features one Tile Pro, and one Tile Slim, which is perfect for placing in wallets or anywhere else you'd hold a credit card. $41.99 at Amazon Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Slims) This Tile bundle features two of the aforementioned credit card-style Tile Slim, as well as two Tile Mate trackers, bundling all of this together makes for some hefty savings! $52.49 at Amazon Tile Pro Essentials (2020) 4-Pack (2 Black Pros, 1 Slim, 1 Sticker) A premium bundle that includes the Tile Sticker, a small waterproof tracker with adhesive, and up to two years of built-in battery life, perfect for any outdoor gear! $69.99 at Amazon

Whilst Tile Trackers don't come with all the integration of Apple's AirTags, they are still unbelievably capable, and with these Prime Day savings, it's hard to recommend anything else. Tile Trackers can even be used in reverse to locate your iPhone with a quick double press of your Tile's button, which will make your phone ring, even if on silent! Perfect for keeping track of the brand new iPhone you bagged in the best Prime Day iPhone deals 2021.