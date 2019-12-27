I'll believe it when I'm clawing out my cold dead eyes to see it.

Chromium exists to serve Google's priorities, not the open web's. Microsoft embracing it (and devs catering to it) was bad for the open web. Apple doing so too would be almost the end of it.

Also: Don't build for Chrome/Chromium. Or Safari/WebKit. Force all the browsers towards widely supported standards.

We didn't defeat IE just to expediency the web into another corporate jail.