Apple accessory-maker Nomad recently announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was repurposing its operation in order to provide medical supplies where it could.

Nomad's website now has a page dedicated to its recent efforts, explaining how it is trying to help provide medical supplies to those in needs. It states:

After nearly a decade in business, Nomad has developed a robust supply chain that fulfills thousands of orders around the world each week. We are taking advantage of our system to quickly move medical supplies from our Asian and North American warehouses to frontline responders globally. We have long-standing relationships with our suppliers in China, who have converted production to medical supplies in the fight against COVID-19. We operate a warehouse in Hong Kong, allowing for quick processing and shipping of supplies directly to frontline responders. Our goal is to provide masks to those who need them most at the lowest cost possible.

Nomad has confirmed to iMore that it has now shipped "well over" 2 million masks and that it's scaling up production capabilities. By next week, it hopes to produce between 300-500k masks per day, six days a week. Nomad is producing masks at its iPhone case factory in China and has both basic masks for civilian use and KN95 respirators available.

"The masks in production have been sent to a myriad of different people and institutions across the US. From first responders, small and major hospitals, essential employees, and everyone in-between" said Chuck Melber, Nomad's Marketing Director. The brand is working with DenMat, a Santa Barbara County dental supplies company that makes hand sanitizer. Nomad has also confirmed that alongside this effort, it plans to scale up production and distribution of both this and nitrile gloves.

Melber further added "this has been a huge learning experience for the whole Nomad team. Job descriptions have shifted and it has been all hands on deck to do what we can to help flatten the curve. We don't see this as part of the long term plan for us at Nomad, but we are happy to play this role in a time of need."

You can read more about Nomad's awesome work, and request/order supplies from them here. Great job guys.