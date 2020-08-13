Nomad is celebrating eight years with a huge anniversary sale.

Nomad, the popular Apple accessory company, has just turned eight years old, and to celebrate, the company is discounting everything on their site by thirty percent off.

Nomad announced the anniversary sale in a blog post that talked about the company's last eight years. Dubbed the "8 Year Journey" sale, all of Nomad's products will be discounted by 30% for eight days, including their iPhone, iPad, and AirPods cases, their Apple Watch bands, and their charging accessories.

In addition, the the company will also feature one of its employee's favorite products at 40% off each day of the sale.

Noah Dentzel & Brian Hahn, the founders of Nomad, say that the sale is a way to say thank you to its customers who have stuck with the brand since it initially launched its first product, called the ChargeCard, on Kickstarter in 2012.

"It's been eight years since we launched on Kickstarter, and a lot has changed since then. We started knowing almost nothing about building products, but driven by persistence, a tight-knit crew, and relentless trial and error, we've built up Nomad in true bootstrap form, and we've learned a heck of a lot along the way ... We also want to say thank you for the past eight years, so we are having a eight day long sale. Shop our entire site at 30% off for the next eight days and score some great gear. Each day we will also feature a different member of our team's favorite products at 40% off for that day only."

In addition to its Apple accessories, Nomad is now producing medical supplies to fight against coronavirus, and those are all part of the sale as well.

You can check out the company's anniversary sale at Nomad.