Notability, one of the best note-taking apps for iPad has today announced it is releasing a brand new Mac app based on the iPad version thanks to Apple's Catalyst technology.

In a press release the company stated:

Ginger Labs, the maker of the best-selling note-taking app Notability, today unveiled a new Mac app delivering the same powerful features as their best-selling iPad app using Apple's Mac Catalyst technology. This new version is optimized to take full advantage of the larger screen size, keyboard and speed of Mac. Notability on Mac is free to download for current customers of iPad and iPhone.

An app for capturing ideas and taking notes, the new app for Mac will bring all of the features from Notability for iPad to the Mac, including Shape detection, favorite tools, paper backgrounds, Apple Pencil support through SideCar, digital planners, handwriting recognition, and more.

The new app is free from the Mac App Store for users of the Notability app for iPad. Otherwise, it is currently available for just $3.99, a discounted price for a limited time (usually $8.99).

Team director Marc Provost said "Mac Catalyst enables us to maintain feature parity across Apple devices, something we've wanted to offer for a long time. This can be especially useful for students who take notes on iPad and also use a Mac for studying. They can easily pick up where they left off with the same functionality and experience." The new app is available for any Mac running macOS 10.15 or later, including macOS Big Sur.