What you need to know
- Dyson's former design chief has joined Carl Pei's Nothing startup.
- Adam Bates is going to lead design at Nothing.
- He will also help launch Nothing's first London-based design hub.
Carl Pei's startup Nothing, creator of excellent AirPods rival the Nothing ear (1) buds, has today announced the company is bringing in former Dyson design chief Adam Bates to head up design at the company.
Bates, who spent more than 14 years at Dyson, helped to shape some of the company's most iconic products including the Supersonic and the Airwrap, as well as other cordless vacuums and purifiers.
In a press release, Bates said "I'm looking forward to working with the Nothing team and founding partners Teenage Engineering, whom I've long admired, to achieve its vision of bringing people and technology closer together" and that his mission "is to build a team and develop a design culture so we can create iconic products that will change the consumer tech landscape."
Founder Carl Pei, formerly of OnePlus, said he was excited to welcome Adam to the team.
Along with overseeing design at Nothing, the company says that Bates will also launch Nothing's first design hub in London, which will focus on building the team and design culture as Nothing seeks to fulfill its mission of shaking up consumer technology.
After announcing in December that the company had sold 200,000 units of its Nothing ear (1) buds, the company says it has now shifted more than 400,000 units to date.
During that announcement Nothing also unveiled its new black edition earbuds, carbon neutrality, and support for crypto payments.
We reviewed Nothing's ear (1) buds last year and found them to be some of the best true wireless earbuds available on the market and a clear competitor to Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro, in part thanks to their extremely competitive price point.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple shares leap nearly 5% in pre-market following new earnings record
Apple's share price is up almost 5% in pre-market trading following the company's Q1 earnings call which saw the company rake in a record $123.9 billion.
Betas never stop: The first developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 1 is now available to developers.
Review: This gaming chair is ideal for smaller people
I've always been impressed by Anda Seat's gaming chairs. They're made with quality materials, feel durable, and look good. However, this one is a bit on the small side.
You don't have to love AirPods to love Apple — there are alternatives
Apple's AirPods are a fantastic companion to your iPhone, but that doesn't mean that there aren't other options out there. Here are the best alternatives to AirPods.