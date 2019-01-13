Both the Apple Watch and its notification system are all about making your life more convenient. By default, your Apple Watch can mirror the notifications from your built-in and App Store apps on your iPhone. You can also turn notifications on/off on an app-by-app basis, and even customize the settings of some of Apple's built-in apps. Here's is our ultimate guide on Apple Watch notifications.
- How to set up and use notifications on Apple Watch
- How to turn off notifications on Apple Watch
- How to mute the ringer and alerts on your Apple Watch
- How to customize Message, Mail, Calendar, and other notifications on your Apple Watch
- How to use Do Not Disturb on Apple Watch
How to set up and use notifications on Apple Watch
One of the advantages of using an Apple Watch is being able to see notifications without picking up your iPhone. By default, these notifications mirror those sent to your iOS device. You can also personalize notifications.
How to turn off notifications on Apple Watch
Many of us have a love-hate relationship with notifications on our Apple Watch. Yes, they allow us to ditch our iPhones and still receive essential messages. Like all notifications, they can quickly take over our world each day if we aren't careful. Luckily, Apple offers different ways to turn off notifications on Apple Watch.
How to mute the ringer and alerts on your Apple Watch
Whether you're in the middle of a romantic dinner or need some quiet time, it's occasionally wise to mute your Apple Watch using Silent Mode. Doing so is a simple enough process as you can see here.
How to customize Message, Mail, Calendar, and other notifications on your Apple Watch
One of the advantages of using an Apple Watch is being able to view app notifications without looking at your iPhone. You can mirror the actions of these notifications so that they act similarly across both devices. For many native apps, you can customize these actions. In doing so, you can make sure less important notifications don't become a disruption.
How to use Do Not Disturb on Apple Watch
The idea of Do Not Disturb, as the name suggests, is to keep your Apple Watch collecting notifications without actually notifying you. That might sound strange, but if you're asleep, in a meeting, at the movies, or otherwise in a place where you don't want noise or haptics to bother you, but don't want a list of everything you might have missed in the meantime, Do Not Disturb is just what you need.
