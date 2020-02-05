They say you're better late than never, and that's definitely the feeling I get with the arrival of StaffPad on iPad. The app has been around on the Windows platform for five years at this point, but now it's made the jump to iPadOS. The app, available from the App Store for $89.99, allows musicians to draw notes using an Apple Pencil and then turn them into written music.

But writing music is just part of the story. The version of StaffPad coming to iPad also supports sound libraries that can be added via in-app purchase. They come from Spitfire Audio, Orchestral Tools, and Cinesamples and range from $19.99 through $99.99. In theory, you could go all-out and have a full orchestra play whatever you just created. David William Hearn, co-founder of StaffPad, told The Verge that "would have been so complicated to try and achieve" previously.