HelpstersSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • "Helpsters" is an Apple TV+ puppet show.
  • It hopes to help children with problem solving and coding.
  • A new "pop-up" has appeared in New York City.

Apple's Apple TV+ publicity assault reportedly continues, with a supposed new pop-up in New York City promoting the "Helpsters" puppet show. The pop-up is said to have appeared in the Chelsea area of New York City yesterday and was spotted by Twitter use Parker Ortalani (via 9to5Mac). But if you look closely, I reckon this is actually where the show is filmed.

Why do I think that? Well, a couple of reasons.

  • Look at the photo in the tweet above, and then look at the image at the top of this post. Note the bricks to the left of the shop and the fire excape above it. The A/C unit in the window also appears to be correct, too.
  • There are multiple images posted to Instagram showing the shop being set up. Including one that has a camera in the doorway.
View this post on Instagram

#helpsters #appletv #sesameworkshop

A post shared by Robert Braunfeld (@robert_braunfeld) on

Again, you can see the same bricks, fire escape, and A/C unit. So yeah, it looks like someone stumbled upon the place where "Helpsters" is filmed and the production company currently has the place locked down because filming is complete.

Buy one iPhone 11, get one for FREE at Verizon

"Helpsters" is from the same people who made "Sesame Street" and aims to help children learn how to solve problems, according to Apple's description of the show.

"Helpsters" is a new live-action pre-school series from the makers of "Sesame Street." Cody and the Helpsters are a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan.

The first half-dozen episods of "Helpsters" are already available via Apple TV+ with a further 20 to come. So far it doesn't appear that Apple has signed "Helpsters" up for a second season, as it has done with some of its more adult-focused shows.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.