Apple Arcade

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon brings four-player local co-op to Apple Arcade this Friday

Oceanhorn + dungeon crawler + four-player co-op = fun.
Oliver Haslam

Oceanhorn Chronos Dungeon ScreenshotSource: Cornfox & Brothers

What you need to know

  • Apple Arcade is getting a new Oceanhorn game and it's designed for cough co-op multiplayer.

Apple Arcade is getting a new Oceanhorn game this coming Friday, with Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon joining the growing collection of titles. The game, from Cornfox & Brothers, isn't like any other Oceanhorn game we've come to expect, though, This one's all about the four-player couch co-op action.

And it sounds amazing.

Chronos Dungeon is a dungeon crawler geared towards local multiplayer. Inspired by 16-bit classics, but enhanced with randomized modifiers making each level unique, Chronos Dungeon has players collecting loot and fighting side by side in an epic quest against the god that set the events of the main Oceanhorn saga in motion, Chronos himself.

Exclusive to Apple Arcade, Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is set 200 years after Chronos shattered Arcadia. Gamers will enjoy a 16-bit look and feel and all floors of in-game dungeons are randomized, ensuring no two maps are alike.

With Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon arriving this coming Friday, now is a great time to take Apple Arcade for a spin. It's available as a $4.99 per month subscription or as part of the Apple One offering, too.

Game on!

