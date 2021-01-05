What you need to know
- Apple Arcade is getting a new Oceanhorn game and it's designed for cough co-op multiplayer.
Apple Arcade is getting a new Oceanhorn game this coming Friday, with Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon joining the growing collection of titles. The game, from Cornfox & Brothers, isn't like any other Oceanhorn game we've come to expect, though, This one's all about the four-player couch co-op action.
And it sounds amazing.
Chronos Dungeon is a dungeon crawler geared towards local multiplayer. Inspired by 16-bit classics, but enhanced with randomized modifiers making each level unique, Chronos Dungeon has players collecting loot and fighting side by side in an epic quest against the god that set the events of the main Oceanhorn saga in motion, Chronos himself.
Exclusive to Apple Arcade, Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is set 200 years after Chronos shattered Arcadia. Gamers will enjoy a 16-bit look and feel and all floors of in-game dungeons are randomized, ensuring no two maps are alike.
With Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon arriving this coming Friday, now is a great time to take Apple Arcade for a spin. It's available as a $4.99 per month subscription or as part of the Apple One offering, too.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which studios should Nintendo buy next?
Nintendo's recent acquisition of Next Level Games has us wondering — what other developers would look good in Nintendo's camp? We list five developers we think fit the Big N's profile perfectly.
Time your coffee brew times with the handily-named Brew Timer for iPhone
Making the perfect cup of coffee is more art than science but either way, you need a good timer to do it justice.
Watch the Monster Hunter Rise digital event on January 7
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Play these if you've played through Breath of the Wild
Have you finished The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? These Switch titles are a great next play if you enjoyed the game!