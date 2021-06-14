After weeks of rumors, Apple today announced the Beats Studio Buds and you can order them now.

Just as the rumors suggested, the Beats Studio Buds come in red, black, and white and are priced at $149.99. You're going to get a lot for your money there, with support for active noise canceling (ANC) and Transparency mode included.

With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) continuously blocks unwanted outside noise using a finely-tuned filter that dynamically adapts to your surroundings. When you need to hear the world around you, switch to Transparency mode at the press of a button. The external-facing microphones mix the sounds of your surroundings back in with your music for a natural, 'open' listening experience.

Apple also says that the Beats earbuds were "born to deliver music" and that they were "engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customized acoustic platform." That all sounds pretty impressive and we'll have to hear them for ourselves to be sure. Connectivity comes in the form of Class 1 Bluetooth and the Beats Studio Buds have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.