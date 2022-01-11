Apple could launch an OLED iPad in 2024 if a report that points to a partnership with Samsung turns out to be accurate.

According to a report by The Elec, both Apple and Samsung held discussions about potentially working together on a 10.86-inch OLED iPad with the latter providing the displays. However, talks broke down last year as it became apparent Apple's orders wouldn't be large enough to make the numbers work. However, talks could be underway again.

According to the report it appears Samsung is looking to expand its Gen 8.5 IT OLED panels to provide the specifications Apple needs at a price that would work for both parties. The machinery needed to make that happen could be ordered later this year and delivered in 2023 — pushing any potential product launch into 2024.

The South Korean display panel maker's development of a vertical deposition machine, in collaboration with Japan's Ulvac, for use in Gen 8.5 IT OLED panel that started last year was ongoing as of January 2022, sources told TheElec. The equipment, along with fine metal masks (FMM) used to deposit organic materials precisely on the substrate, is a key technology needed to commercialize Gen 8.5 IT OLED panels.

Apple currently uses OLED in its iPhones and Apple Watch but not elsewhere. However, rumors that Apple has plans to bring OLED to the Mac and iPad lineups won't due and this is the latest example of that. Apple has so far preferred the mini-LED route as shown by recent iPad Pro and MacBook Pro launches.