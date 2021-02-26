If you don't want to spend top dollar on Apple's 2020 iPad Pro, this one-day sale on refurbished models at Woot has what you need. It offers 2015, 2018, and 2020 models with prices from just $470 so you can upgrade your device for less. Each has been tested to ensure it works like new and you'll get a 90-day warranty with whichever you choose.

Of course, the most affordable devices in the sale are the oldest models. The 2015 iPad Pro is the first-gen Pro tablet from Apple and starts at $469.99 in this Woot sale.

While it is an older device and doesn't have the new edge-to-edge design of the more modern iPad Pro models, it's still a very capable device and an affordable way to snag a large screen tablet today. It's packing Apple's A9X chip with up to 256GB of storage and can still run Apple's latest iPadOS 14 software.

If you want a newer model, the deals on the 2018 iPad Pro are well worth checking out from $699.99.

With stunning Liquid Retina displays that go edge-to-edge, Face ID, super-powerful A12X Bionic chips, and high-capacity internal storage, the previous-gen iPad Pro models are still absolute powerhouses and are vying to replace your laptop for good, especially since they are still compatible with Apple's new Magic Keyboard.

The sale also features refurbished 2020 iPad Pro models with prices from $719.99, though it's a little harder to recommend going opting for these when you can snag a brand new one from $749 at Amazon. Still, if you need the latest model for as little as possible, these refurb deals at least give you that option.

Be careful to not the condition of whichever iPad you wish to offer. Some of the listings are refurbished to look, as well as work, like new whereas others are "scratch & dent" condition meaning there may be some physical signs of wear.

Woot offers free shipping to anyone who logs in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a member already, you can start a free 30-day Prime trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.