For just one day only, Woot has select refurbished configurations of Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices on sale with prices starting at just $330. While these models aren't brand new, they've each been restored to ensure they work like new come with at least 90 days of warranty coverage.

The sale features affordable options like previous-gen MacBook Air models from 2011 to 2017. The latter features a 13-inch display, Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM for $619.99. Despite being a few years old, it can still run Apple's latest macOS Big Sur software and has familiar USB-A ports for your peripherals.

Other affordable picks include the 12-inch MacBook from 2016 and older MacBook Pro models with prices under $500. If you want something more recent, MacBook Pro models from 2015 and 2017 are your best pickups in this sale. The pre-Touch Bar models from 2015 are great for those who don't want to pay extra for that technology or don't want to make the jump to USB-C.

The 2017 MacBook Pro is the most recent in the sale and features a 15.4-inch Retina display, Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16G RAM. It also has a Touch Bar, Touch ID, four USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, and all-day battery life.

There are several models on sale so be sure to check out the whole sale to see which one meets your needs and is within your budget. If you're in the market for something brand new rather than refurbished, our collection of the best MacBook deals can help you make a saving on whichever model you're eyeing up.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.