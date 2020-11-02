'One more thing' – Apple announces special event for November 10

What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new special event for November 10.
- Apple says there's "One more thing" coming.
- CEO Tim Cook previously said there was plenty still to come this year.
As expected Apple has just announced that a new special event will take place on November 10.
The "One more thing" event will be streamed online as we've become accustomed to.
Apple is obviously not telling us what we can expect to be announced during the event, but we do expect some new Macs before the year comes to a close. Both Intel and Apple silicon Macs are thought to be on the horizon while AirTags are also thought to be around the corner. Although that corner seems to be the longest ever – AirTags have been set for an announcement for more than a year at this point.
One thing we don't expect is the rumored AirPods Studio. The over-ear headphones are now thought to have been pushed back until early next year.
Streamed online, Apple's events aren't the live events we've experienced over the years but are, instead, well written and well performed recorded events including much of Apple's leadership. Members of its engineering teams are also involved now, more than ever.
We'll be keeping our eyes peeled before the event and watching along during. Make sure to stay dialed into iMore on the big day and we'll have all the details on whatever it is Apple has up its sleeve.
