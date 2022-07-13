While Apple may have just announced its new M2 processor lineup and the new M2 MacBook Air, the jump in power (around 20%) versus the increase in cost (several hundred dollars) is a tough sell in my mind.

Apple released the M1 MacBook Air in 2020, and it is, in my humble opinion, the best laptop Apple has ever made. It has the light, small form factor of Apple's MacBook Air, and the potent punching power of its M1 chip, which is lightyears ahead of anything Intel has ever offered Apple's mobile computers. Out of stock on day one, the MacBook Air with M1 is back in stock on Amazon and just $899 this Prime Day, if you missed it yesterday, now's your chance.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

The best MacBook ever

MacBook Air 2020 256GB | $899 at Amazon 256GB is plenty of space to store documents and a range of different apps. Watch out for the various colors - they sometimes can crop up at different prices. View at Amazon MacBook Air 2020 512GB | Was $1249 now $1049 at Amazon There's no performance gain with this option, but you do get some extra storage for your documents, pictures, and music. It is the best MacBook Air for those looking to install lots of apps - they run better off internal storage. View at Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air is the perfect portable computer, with the M1 offering excellent processing power for any task you might expect to throw at a MacBook Air. It also has great thermal performance while still being 3.5x faster than the previous generation. The M2 MacBook Air might be a great laptop but it will be a stretch too far in these testing financial times. Save the money, buy the M1, you won't regret it.