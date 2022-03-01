Apple's iPhones might be able to charge at 20W when you ask them nicely, but Oppo just blew that out of the water completely with a new 240W charger. To put that into perspective, Oppo says that this technology is capable of taking a phone with a 4,500mAh battery from 1% to 100% in just nine minutes.

And yes, it uses USB-C as the connector type.

We're speeding up fast charging. ⚡️

OPPO 240W #SUPERVOOC Flash Charge delivers 100% battery in just 9 minutes, for record-breaking, industry-leading speed. 🚀 #OPPOxMWC22 pic.twitter.com/gPDurHh1Qg — OPPO (@oppo) February 28, 2022

One of the main concerns about charging at such high speeds is whether it could affect the battery itself, weakening its ability to hold a charge at all. Oppo thinks it has a fix for that and our friends at TechRadar have the details

Oppo has also minimised potential risks by taking a holistic approach to the safety of the adapter, charging cable and the handset. The 240W SUPERVOOC has a specially customized intelligent control chip that is expected to control the voltage, current, and temperature to deliver a safe charging solution. "A customized battery safety monitoring chip monitors whether the battery of the mobile phone is damaged by external forces when in use," Oppo said.

13 different temperature sensors will be used in phones that support the 240W SUPERVOOC technology to help make sure things don't get too toasty.

Any iPhone that could get anywhere close to these charging speeds would instantly become the best iPhone for road warriors and heavy photo and video users alike. Just don't expect Apple's iPhone 14 to get anywhere close to what Oppo is doing.

All eyes will now be on Oppo to see when it can get this technology into a device that people can actually buy. For now, the less exciting but still insane 150W SUPERVOOC solution will apparently debut in an upcoming OnePlus phone — so eyes peeled for that one!