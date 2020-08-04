Oprah says that her latest book for Oprah's Book Club could be the most important book she has ever chosen.

An Apple press release today stated:

In partnership with Apple, Oprah Winfrey is unveiling the newest selection for Oprah's Book Club, "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," by Isabel Wilkerson. ... Publisher Penguin Random House calls "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" a masterful portrait of the unspoken caste system that has shaped America. Through an immersive, deeply researched narrative and stories about real people, Wilkerson explores how America has been defined by a rigid hierarchy of human rankings throughout its history and even today.

Oprah said that the title "might be the most important book I've ever chosen for my book club," saying it provides "a new way of seeing racial inequality, giving rise to countless aha moments and helping us truly understand America as it is now and how we hope it will be."

Writer Isabel Wilkerson said she was "honored and thrilled" the book had been chosen and said:

"This work shows that the term racism may be insufficient in our current era. We need new language, a new framework for understanding our divisions and how we got to where we are. 'Caste' gives us this language. 'Caste' allows us to see ourselves through a different lens and the chance to work toward healing from the wounds of artificial hierarchy. We must first see it to begin to resolve it."

The latest title in Oprah's Book Club, customers can read and listen to an excerpt of the Book on Apple news, as well as through 'Oprah's Book Club' exclusively on Apple TV+, where Oprah speaks to Wilkerson about the title.

Winfrey will also feature as Apple News' first-ever guest editor next month, curating a collection of articles related to the book and its content.

