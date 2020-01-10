Oprah Winfrey has announced that she is stepping away from a sexual assault documentary that is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. Winfrey was, up until this point, an Executive Producer of the film, which is focused on sexual assault in the music industry.

Winfrey released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that explained she decided to step away from the film over creative differences with the filmmakers. She also noted that the film, which was set to debut on Apple TV+ after the film festival, would no longer be released on the service.