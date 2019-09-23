Apple on Monday announced a new partnership with Oprah Winfrey that will bring the mogul's Book Club to Apple Books. Taking things a step further, Winfrey will release an author interview series on Apple TV+ when the service launches on November 1.

"Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "It's our honor to provide a new platform for Oprah's Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading."

The first book selected by Oprah is "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates, which will be released on September 24 and can be preordered now. Winfrey will interview Coates in front of a live audience at Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C. next month, and the interview will later be available to stream on Apple TV+.

Apple said users can easily find Oprah's Book Club through the Apple Books app, where the current selection and previous selections will be displayed.

"I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age," Winfrey said. "Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother's porch in Mississippi. I want to do that for everybody.

As part of the partnership, Apple said it will make a contribution to the American Library Association when a title in Oprah's Book Club is sold on Apple Books.

