What you need to know
- Apple TV+'s "Oprah's Book Club" reviews "American Dirt" this week.
- The show has come under fire for choosing the book.
- A new trailer shows how the episode will go down.
The decision to review "American Dirt" in this week's episode of "Oprah's Book Club" has already seen the show come in for criticism. Oprah has already defended the choice, and the episode goes live on Apple TV+ today. Now there's a trailer to whet the appetite, too.
"American Dirt" is a controversial story about a woman and her son as they cross the border into the United States and it's been in the news a ton. But Oprah believes that conversations – like the one surrounding immigration and how Latino people are portrayed – are important ones to have.
"If you read the book there is no doubt you heard about the controversy around it," said Winfrey. "I heard and understand the concerns and wanted to bring together many voices to lean into this conversation because for 25 years on 'The Oprah Show' I learned that is the only way I think we can actually gain a better understanding of one another."
The episode is split into two, with one taking a deeper look at immigration and the impact it is having on real people. It's unlikely to be an easy watch.
You can watch the full episode on Apple TV+ now, assuming you're a subscriber. It'll cost your $4.99 per month if you aren't, but with more and more original content arriving all the time, it's money well spent.
