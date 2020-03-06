The decision to review "American Dirt" in this week's episode of "Oprah's Book Club" has already seen the show come in for criticism. Oprah has already defended the choice, and the episode goes live on Apple TV+ today. Now there's a trailer to whet the appetite, too.

"American Dirt" is a controversial story about a woman and her son as they cross the border into the United States and it's been in the news a ton. But Oprah believes that conversations – like the one surrounding immigration and how Latino people are portrayed – are important ones to have.