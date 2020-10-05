There's a new time tracking app in town, with Orbit now available for download from the App Store. It's been created with iOS 14 in mind and has to be one of the best looking time tracking apps I've seen. And it does more than keep tabs on what you've been doing, too.

The two-person team behind Orbit says that the app is "for designers, developers and the like" or just anyone who needs to tell a client how much to pay them based on time worked. But Orbit does more than track the time – it helps you create the invoices you need to get paid as well.