Apple Arcade hit The Oregon Trail has a big version five update out and it brings with it a slew of improvements, not least a few that make the game more accessible.

Those who have The Oregon Trail already installed and App Store auto-updates enabled might already have the update. If you have, you could have already spotted one of the big new features — visual filters that make the game look just the way you want it to. Prefer your game to be in black & white? No problem! Try them all out and see which suits you the best!

Alongside those new filters, you'll find a new music shuffle mode that can randomize songs when unlocked as well as the usual array of bug fixes and whatnot. Developer Gameloft has added a raft of accessibility improvements as well: