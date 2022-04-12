What you need to know
- The Oregon Trail has a big new update in the App Store.
- The fifth update adds new accessibility features and more.
- Gamers will need to be Apple Arcade subscribers to download the game.
Apple Arcade hit The Oregon Trail has a big version five update out and it brings with it a slew of improvements, not least a few that make the game more accessible.
Those who have The Oregon Trail already installed and App Store auto-updates enabled might already have the update. If you have, you could have already spotted one of the big new features — visual filters that make the game look just the way you want it to. Prefer your game to be in black & white? No problem! Try them all out and see which suits you the best!
Alongside those new filters, you'll find a new music shuffle mode that can randomize songs when unlocked as well as the usual array of bug fixes and whatnot. Developer Gameloft has added a raft of accessibility improvements as well:
- Increase accessibility by customizing your gameplay experience.
- High contrast mode to improve the readability of text.
- Ability to disable event timers and screen shake.
- Never miss another raccoon when you enable the ability to automatically collect animals!
- Event text is audible using Text-to-Speech.
There's more, too. The prolog has been "greatly improved and updated" while that prolog can now be skipped for the first time, too.
You can learn more about the update, and download the game afresh, from the App Store now. It's free for all Apple Arcade subscribers and there are no ads or in-app purchases to speak of, either.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ has Emmy ambitions for 'Severance' — here's how they'll go down
Apple TV+ reportedly has plans for 'Severance' to be entered into multiple Emmy categories with stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and more all being entered for awards.
Report: New iOS 16 Focus mode changes will break compatibility with iOS 15
Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update will reportedly make such big changes to the way Focus mode works that it will break compatibility with devices running older versions of the system software.
Review: This gaming chair is one of the most comfortable ones out there
Anda Seat Kaiser 3 is the company's latest premium gaming chair. It's incredibly sturdy, offers great back support, and comes in several classy designs.
Get the best grip on your Nintendo Switch with these options
If you're a new Nintendo Switch OLED user, you'll be using that beautiful new built-in screen a lot. To make sure you hold on to it after long play sessions, here are the best grips we could find.