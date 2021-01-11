What you need to know OtterBox is launching a Mobile Gaming Collection of accessories.

There are five products in the lineup, designed for compatibility with the Xbox One or Series X controllers, with prices ranging between $30-$55.

All products are available for pre-order on January 25 and will start shipping mid-February at a variety of retailers.

While OtterBox is mostly known for creating tough and rugged cases for the best iPhone and other devices, the company has branched out recently, as they even have an outdoor accessory line. But OtterBox is now getting into the gaming sector with the new Mobile Gaming collection. With this lineup, OtterBox bridges the gap between console and mobile gaming experiences. These new products are currently designed for the Xbox One and Xbox One S controllers, though this is just the start, so more controller support can be coming in the future. How to connect your PS4 and Xbox One S controller with iPhone or iPad Easy Grip Controller Shell

The Easy Grip Controller Shell will fit either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X controller. It's a shell-style case that snugly fits either controller (you need to purchase the one for the model you have), and it will protect your controller from drops, scrapes, and even gaming on-the-go. Not only will this case give your controller more protection, but the grip pads give you an even better feel so you don't sacrifice performance. The Easy Grip Controller Shell also features a sweat-wicking, antimicrobial material that's easy to clean, so you never lose grip on your controller because of sweaty hands. There are also three color options for the Easy Grip Controller Shell: Dark Web, Dreamscape, and Galactic Dream. These also have a glow-in-the-dark accent for some extra fun. It will retail for $39.95 for both sizes. Here's the full feature list for the Easy Grip Controller Shell: ● Ergonomic, slim case maintains natural controller hand feel ● Protects against abrasion and scuffs ● Two sets of swappable grip pads personalize and deliver high-performance gameplay ● Sweat-reducing, no-slip grip for peak performance ● Flexible design pops on and off in a flash for easy cleaning ● Open access to battery, zero game play interference with buttons and switches ● Durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles ● Material resists abrasion and discoloration (from grime and dirt) ● Lasting antimicrobial protection on grips ● Comes with two different sets of grips for gamer comfort ● Glow-in-the-dark grip edges (Galactic Dream colorway only) ● Compatible with all OtterBox gaming products ● Everything is included for simple installation ● Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service Mobile Gaming Clip

The Mobile Gaming Clip is a phone mount that attaches to your Xbox One or Xbox Series X controller. It is designed to ensure zero interference with all controller functionality, while perfectly balancing the weight of your phone comfortably for hours of gaming. There are three clips on the mount (instead of the usual four), so that none of the clips interfere with your smartphone's side buttons. You can adjust the clip arm on-the-fly with one hand, and it can also be used as a stand when not attached to a controller. The Mobile Gaming Clip will retail for $29.95. ● RapidAdjust — one-handed, multi-angle adjustment during gameplay ● Unlimited one-handed angle adjustment and tilt for non-stop gaming comfort ● Install and remove phone easily ● Large extendable arms hold phones securely — big, small, OtterBox case and without ● Detach clip from controller for table-top stand ● Optimal controller balance, no added wrist stress ● Premium rubber grip secures phone with zero button and switch interference ● Collapses flat to controller for convenient carry and storage ● Phone is secure and stable for confident game play ● Foldable clip lies flat and nests seamlessly in OtterBox Carry Case for easy storage and transportation ● Clamp fits OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, Xbox One controller, Xbox Series X|S controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 ● 100% OtterBox case compatible ● Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service Gaming Carry Case

For mobile gaming, you'll want to have all of your gear in one place, and that's what the Gaming Carry Case does. This is a protective travel case that can store your Xbox One or Series X controller (even with the Easy Grip Controller Shell on) and Mobile Gaming Clip. It's tough, durable, and water-resistant, so all of your essentials are organized and safe from the elements. There is even a pop-up stand in the case so you can use it to game anywhere. The Gaming Carry Case retails fo $44.95. ● Durable case protects controller, triggers and joysticks against drops, bumps and fumbles ● Quick flip screen stand converts into a mobile command center that holds your phone in place at any angle for gameplay on the go ● Secure storage for gaming accessories ● Durable and water-resistant ● Handle for convenient carrying ● Cable pass through for charging Xbox controller ● Compatible with all OtterBox gaming products ● Perfect-fit design holds all your gaming essentials* — controller with OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip, extra batteries, cables and accessories ● Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service ● Compatible with Xbox Elite Controller, Xbox ONE Controller, Xbox Series X|S Controller Easy Grip Gaming Case

Don't have an Xbox controller? OtterBox still has some other mobile gaming accessories, like the Easy Grip Gaming Case for your iPhone 12/12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, 11, 11 Pro Max, SE (2nd gen)/7/8. This case delivers the reliable protection you'd come to expect from OtterBox, but it also has a new ergonomic, anti-slip design to keep your hands comfortable and sweat-free. It also has new CoolVergence technology that expels heat to decrease the risk of your iPhone overheating during intense gaming sessions. It's also antimicrobial to protect the exterior from common bacteria. The Easy Grip Gaming Case is protective while retaining a slim profile, and easy to remove and install. It is available in a black Squid Ink color, and it will retail for $54.95. ● CoolVergence — heat dissipating technology reduces risk of phone overheating during gameplay ○ Internal shield dissipates heat, improves frame rate during gameplay ● DROP+ | 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) ● Ergonomic anti-slip grip edges for comfortable controller-like handhold during gameplay ● Optimized for 5G ● Sleek design ensures buttons and mute switch work as expected ● Custom-molded texture for sweat resistance ● Easy-to-clean case with lasting antimicrobial technology that helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria ● Raised edges protect camera and screen ● Available in multiple colors to match every player's style ● Glow-in-the-dark buttons (Glitch colorway only) ● Thin profile slips easily into tight pockets ● One-piece design pops on and off in a flash ● Compatible with all OtterBox gaming products ● Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service Gaming Glass Privacy Guard

Finally, the last product in the Mobile Gaming collection is the Gaming Glass Privacy Guard. It's a super strong screen protector with ultra-durable scratch and shatter-resistant protection. It's blocks the view of the screen from the sides of your device without sacrificing clarity for you as you use or game on your iPhone. The Gaming Glass Privacy Guard will cost $49.95. ● Advanced drop protection for shatter resistance ● 2X anti-scratch tech for unparalleled strength and vivid clarity ● Two-way horizontal privacy glass blocks unwanted viewing, keeping game play private when gaming in public ● Reinforced edges resist chipping ● Antimicrobial agent blocks microbial growth ● Maintains screen brightness and clarity ● Everything is included for hassle-free, bubble-free installation ● 100% OtterBox case compatible ● Limited lifetime warranty — no receipt, no registration, no need to return for a replacement ● Friendly and effortless customer service All of the items in the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Collection will be available for pre-order starting January 25, 2021 online at OtterBox, The Microsoft Store, Verizon, and GameStop. The products will start shipping mid-February 2021.