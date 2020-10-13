When it comes to protecting your iPhone, one of the best brands out there for protective cases is definitely OtterBox. And thankfully, there are some great Prime Day OtterBox deals going on right now!

Disney Mulan OtterBox Symmetry Case for iPhone XSSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

One of my favorite cases for the iPhone 11 Pro is the OtterBox Symmetry series. With the Symmetry series, you get tough and durable protection, but without the bulk of the brand's more rugged Defender series. The Symmetry is a one-piece shell style case that is fairly slim, so it doesn't add a lot of bulk to your device, and it comes in many different colors and designs, including a clear option, so you can show off your iPhone in all of its glory. It's also fairly easy to put on and take off at will, in case you need to clean your phone.

Slim protection

OtterBox Symmetry Series

OtterBox Symmetry Series has a slim profile that doesn't add much bulk, and it is tough and durable.

If you want something with multiple layers, then the Commuter Series is a good option. It has a soft inner layer with a hard outer layer to help absorb and deflect impact points, so your iPhone is safe and protected at all times. While it is heavy on protection, it's not as bulky as the Defender series.

Thin but rugged

OtterBox Commuter Series

The Commuter Series has a soft and hard layer for the best protection while retaining a slim profile.

For those who want the toughest case ever, then you can't go wrong with the Defender Series. While this offers the best protection for your phone, be aware — it is definitely on the bulkier side. However, you get multiple layers for defense, a belt clip holster, port covers to keep out dust and debris, and there are multiple colors to choose from. If you need to have the absolute best case that can handle anything you throw at it, then the Defender is the way to go.

Absolute protection

OtterBox Defender Series

The Defender has multiple layers of defense for your iPhone, and there are even covers to keep dust and debris out of ports and speakers. This case can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.

OtterBox is one of our favorite brands when it comes to Apple device protection, especially with the Symmetry Series. I love my OtterBox Symmetry cases because they're easy to get on and take off when I need to, and there are plenty of different color options, as well as unique designs that are certainly going to turn some heads. These are some great Prime Day OtterBox deals. So if you are in the market for some new phone cases, don't miss out on snagging an OtterBox for cheap.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.