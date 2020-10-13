When it comes to protecting your iPhone, one of the best brands out there for protective cases is definitely OtterBox. And thankfully, there are some great Prime Day OtterBox deals going on right now!

One of my favorite cases for the iPhone 11 Pro is the OtterBox Symmetry series. With the Symmetry series, you get tough and durable protection, but without the bulk of the brand's more rugged Defender series. The Symmetry is a one-piece shell style case that is fairly slim, so it doesn't add a lot of bulk to your device, and it comes in many different colors and designs, including a clear option, so you can show off your iPhone in all of its glory. It's also fairly easy to put on and take off at will, in case you need to clean your phone.

Slim protection OtterBox Symmetry Series OtterBox Symmetry Series has a slim profile that doesn't add much bulk, and it is tough and durable. See at Amazon

If you want something with multiple layers, then the Commuter Series is a good option. It has a soft inner layer with a hard outer layer to help absorb and deflect impact points, so your iPhone is safe and protected at all times. While it is heavy on protection, it's not as bulky as the Defender series.

Thin but rugged OtterBox Commuter Series The Commuter Series has a soft and hard layer for the best protection while retaining a slim profile. See at Amazon

For those who want the toughest case ever, then you can't go wrong with the Defender Series. While this offers the best protection for your phone, be aware — it is definitely on the bulkier side. However, you get multiple layers for defense, a belt clip holster, port covers to keep out dust and debris, and there are multiple colors to choose from. If you need to have the absolute best case that can handle anything you throw at it, then the Defender is the way to go.