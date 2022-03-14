When Apple introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12 lineup, I was intrigued but unsure if it would be a huge deal for me. After all, the first accessories were just wallets and chargers, essentially. But as time passed, more MagSafe accessories came out, including PopSockets and even battery packs. Once these kinds of accessories made their debut, I became hooked — MagSafe is now something I simply cannot do without. While Apple has its MagSafe Battery Pack, many other brands are coming out with their own versions. Brands like Anker, mophie, RAVPower, and others have magnetic battery packs; though they aren't officially MagSafe-certified, they work well. OtterBox, a brand known for tough and durable cases, has been branching out into power products recently. The latest addition is the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe. How does the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe stack up with all of the other options out there? Let's find out.

OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe Bottom line: OtterBox's magnetic wireless power bank comes in 3000mAh or 5000mAh capacities, has two colors and has dual-sided magnets. It has a USB-C port to charge other devices at 5W and magnetic charging caps out at 7.5W. The Good Comes in 3000mAh or 5000mAh capacities

Has USB-C for charging other devices at 5W

Magnetic wireless charging with 7.5W output

Small and compact, dual-sided magnets

Two colors to choose from The Bad Plastic housing feels cheap

No stabilizing line below magnetic ring

Magnetic hold is not very strong

Doesn't automatically charge upon attaching $50 for 3000mAh at OtterBox

$70 for 5000mAh at OtterBox

OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe: Price and availability

While OtterBox products are usually found at multiple big-name retailers, the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is only available directly from the OtterBox website. It comes in two capacities: 3000mAh or 5000mAh and both versions are available in either black or white. However, the white version is currently out of stock, but you can sign up for email notifications of when it's back in stock. The 3000mAh version costs $50, while the 5000mAh version is $70. OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe: One of the only dual-sided magnetic battery packs

OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe comes in two battery capacities: 3000mAh or 5000mAh. It also comes in two colors: black or white. For my testing unit, I got the black color in 5000mAh. The OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is made of a lightweight plastic material that serves as the housing for the battery. Since this is OtterBox, the plastic is supposed to be tough and durable, designed to survive accidental drops. The side that attaches to your phone has a magnetic circle with all of the regulatory information underneath it. The side that faces outward simply has the OtterBox logo towards the bottom. On the bottom edge, you'll find four LED status indicator lights, a USB-C port, and a button to turn the battery pack on and off — this one does not automatically start charging once you attach it to your iPhone. This is a dual-sided MagSafe battery pack, which means you can also mount it on a MagSafe stand or even charge it through MagSafe. The most interesting thing about the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is that it has dual-sided magnets inside. This means that not only can attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, but it can also magnetically adhere itself to mounts or even other MagSafe chargers. This definitely makes OtterBox's magnetic battery a standout just because it's so convenient to throw it on a MagSafe charger to top it off.

Source: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

On my iPhone 13 Pro, the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe fits decently, leaving a bit of space at the bottom. I don't have an iPhone 13 mini, so I can't test it out myself, but there should not be an issue with that device. However, due to the large camera bump on the iPhone 13 Pros, the fit can vary depending on the case that you choose to use. With the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe, you have 7.5W charging speeds via MagSafe, which is a little more than even Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack. However, since this is not an official MagSafe certified charger, you will not get 15W output, nor do you get the MagSafe charging animation on your best iPhone with iOS 15. Still, it's faster than Apple's and comes in larger capacities, so that's a plus. And there is a USB-C port, so you can also use this to charge other non-MagSafe devices with the appropriate cable. OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe: Magnetic hold is weak, no stabilizing line

One of the most significant issues with the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is that there is no stabilizing line underneath the magnetic circle. Because of this, the battery pack itself is quite prone to sliding around, especially if you put it with your phone in a pocket. The hard plastic has no grip, and since there is no stabilizing line, this battery pack can move around quite a bit while on your iPhone since the magnetic hold isn't very strong. The magnetic hold on the OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is also just not very strong overall, so it's not just the lack of stabilizing line that is the problem. Compared to my other MagSafe battery packs and accessories, the side that attaches to your iPhone is honestly quite weak, even if you're using one of the best MagSafe cases. With such a weak magnetic hold and no stabilizing line, this battery pack tends to just move around a lot, so you won't get consistent charging unless you're super careful. I'm also not a fan of the fact that you need to push a button to power this one on unless you slap it onto your phone right after charging it up. For my MagSafe battery packs, I prefer just to put it on my phone and have it start charging automatically — no extra button required. Lastly, the plastic housing on this battery pack just feels cheap. It also has no grip to it, so it's actually fairly slippery compared to other options on the market. And when you pair that with the weak magnetic hold on your iPhone and no stabilizing line, it's just not a good time. OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe: Competition

While MagSafe launched with the iPhone 12 and only had a few supported accessories, there is no shortage of great MagSafe battery packs nowadays. One of my personal favorites is the Anker MagGo 622. This portable little power bank packs in 5000mAh of power and charges at 7.5W speeds. It also has a USB-C port to charge other devices, and it even doubles as a portable stand for your MagSafe iPhone. Plus, the price is pretty good at just $60 for a double-duty product. Another preferred MagSafe battery pack I've been using is the Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger. While this acts as a MagSafe stand and wireless charger first and foremost, the stand itself has a removable MagSafe battery pack. The detachable battery pack has a 5000mAh capacity, and since it charges up while it's in the stand, it should always be topped off and ready to go with you. It even has a USB-C port to charge other devices, and it's quite slim. Honestly, I never go to Disneyland without this in my bag. While the price is a little high at $120, it is basically a 4-in-1 product, which is well worth it.

Of course, we can't forget about the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This is the official one from Apple, but it's a smaller capacity and, oddly enough, only charges at 5W speeds. It's also much more expensive at $99 for what many consider an "inferior" product than third-party offerings. But it does integrate with iOS 15 to tell you how much juice is left, which is nice, and the only MagSafe battery pack to have such a feature. OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a dual-sided MagSafe power bank

You want options when it comes to capacity and color

You want something that charges faster than 5W You shouldn't buy this if... You want strong magnets

You want a battery pack with more grip

You don't have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 device The OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is a small and compact little battery pack, making it perfect for throwing into your bag or slipping into your pocket. And it attaches magnetically to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 device, which is convenient for wireless charging with 7.5W output speeds. Plus, OtterBox made it in two capacities, 3000mAh or 5000mAh, so you can pick the size that fits your needs best. It also comes in white or black, which is nice. OtterBox's Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is also unique in that it has dual-sided magnets, so you can even mount this battery pack onto a MagSafe stand or even charge it with another MagSafe charger or battery. 3 out of 5 However, the number of issues with this magnetic battery pack, especially for the price, keep me from fully recommending it over competing products. It tends to move around a bit because of the hard plastic housing (it's slippery) and no stabilizing line under the magnetic ring. It's also a little thicker than other products, and honestly, the plastic makes it feel cheap. For the same price, you can find better magnetic battery packs out there.