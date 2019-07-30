What you need to know
- Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds is set to release this fall.
- Today, Obsidian and Nintendo announced the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch.
- The Nintendo Switch port is being handled by Virtuous, not Obsidian directly.
- This version of the game will arrive sometime after the other versions on October 25, 2019.
Nintendo Switch owners who also like RPGs (Role-Playing Games) are in for a treat. Today, Nintendo and Obsidian Entertainment teamed up to announce that Obsidian's The Outer Worlds is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game's port will be handled by Virtuous and as such, the Nintendo Switch version is going to release sometime after the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the game, which are currently scheduled to release on October 25, 2019.
In the announcement video below, you can listen to Matthew Singh, a Senior Producer at Obsidian Entertainment, talk about The Outer Worlds and why he's excited it is coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Obsidian Entertainment was acquired last year by Microsoft and is a part of Xbox Game Studios. They have an outstanding deal with Take-Two's Private Division however and are fulfilling that deal with The Outer Worlds before they focus on Xbox platforms. So, if you want to play an Obsidian RPG on your Nintendo Switch, this is something you'll want to jump on as there's no guarantee you'll ever get another.
The Outer Worlds is a sci-fi RPG that takes players to Halcyon Colony, where corporations reign supreme. If you'd like to know more about the game, don't worry, we have you covered.
