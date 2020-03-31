What you need to know
- The Outer Worlds was initially planned to release on Nintendo Switch on March 6.
- The coronavirus outbreak impacted the development of the port and caused it to be delayed.
- The new release date is set for June 5, 2020.
The Outer Worlds was originally meant to release on Nintendo Switch back on March 6 however, the ongoing outbreak meant that the port was delayed. Today, developer Obsidian Entertainment has provided an exciting update: The Outer Worlds is now scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch on June 5.
In the update, Obsidian also provided some good news for players who prefer grabbing physical versions of their Nintendo Switch games. The physical version of The Outer Worlds now comes on a cartridge, though it will be accompanied by a day one patch. This patch will be around 6 GB and provides several fixes and texture improvements.
Jez Corden, our Senior Xbox Editor, wrote in his review of the game that "The Outer Worlds is a tremendous RPG that feels like the culmination of Obsidian's efforts with similar franchises over the years. As a fan of classic Bioware and Bethesda RPGs, The Outer Worlds not only scratches the itch, but exceeds the legacy of the titles it draws inspiration from in some ways."
