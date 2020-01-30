While we've known for some time that Obsidian Entertainment's new sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds was coming to Nintendo Switch sometime after launching on other platforms, there's been no exact window of when to expect it. Today, Private Division, the publisher of The Outer Worlds, shared the news that The Outer Worlds is set to release for Nintendo Switch on March 6.

Citizens of Halcyon! We are proud to announce that we're extending the universe of #TheOuterWorlds to Nintendo Switch on March 6th.



Get ready to play the award-winning RPG on-the-go soon! pic.twitter.com/Qkqlm0i7hY — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) January 30, 2020

It's a full game download, so even if you get the physical release of The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch, there won't be a game card. This is a good time for Nintendo Switch owners to hop in and explore the story of Halcyon Colony, as Obsidian is planning to expand the game with DLC later in 2020.

Jez Corden, our Senior Xbox Editor, wrote in his review of the game that "The Outer Worlds is a tremendous RPG that feels like the culmination of Obsidian's efforts with similar franchises over the years. As a fan of classic Bioware and Bethesda RPGs, The Outer Worlds not only scratches the itch, but exceeds the legacy of the titles it draws inspiration from in some ways."

The Outer Worlds guide: List of all unique guns, armor, and science weapons in the game