Despite Nintendo's best efforts, Overwatch coming to the Nintendo Switch has been a poorly kept secret that everyone and their mother knows about. It was only a month ago that an Overwatch-themed Nintendo Switch case was seen online at Amazon, before being taken down the moment it was noticed by various websites and customers. Despite how quick it was removed, the news had already spread far and wide, and the removal only made the evidence seem more damning.

But now, even more evidence has appeared thanks to a European retail leak that was discovered and posted on ResetEra earlier today.

It would have been considered yet another rumor, but thanks to confirmation from Kotaku's resources, it seems that the retail leak is, in fact, real.

However, not much more evidence has been given, and we've yet to discover whether Overwatch on Switch will have many differences compared to Overwatch on other consoles. We also don't know whether Overwatch on Switch would have cross-play, or if players would be able to carry their data over from other consoles onto their Switch.

Hopefully, either today's Nintendo Direct or a statement from Blizzard themselves will answer those questions.