OWC has today announced the Flex 1U4, a new rackmount solution that offers four bays of storage, PCIe expansion, and more via Thunderbolt.

The new device can house traditional hard disks, NVMe SSDs, or a combination of the two with prices starting at $1,899 with 16TB of capacity via four 4TB 7200RPM drives. Things increase in price from there — going all the way to $9,499 if you spec 32TB of NVMe and 54TB of HDD storage.

All of that connects to devices via Thunderbolt and there is an additional Thunderbolt port for daisy-chaining capabilities. There are advanced RAID features, as you'd expect, as well as a PCIe expansion slot that can be used for various duties.