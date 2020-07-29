Apple's laptop Macs, the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, are ultra-thin, ultra-light, and ultra-portable, but what they are not, is good for creative professionals when trying to move content from an external device to the Mac and then from the desktop to the internet. With nothing but two to four Thunderbolt 3 ports, you're limited by what you can plug in directly without needing some adapter help. Ideally, you'd have a good docking station for your MacBook Pro . This is where OWC's Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock comes in really handy. It has an SD Card reader and a CFast card reader right on the front, plus three USB-A 3.0 ports, an eSATA port, two Thunderbolt 3 60W charging ports, and a DisplayPort port. Possibly the most impressive of all is that this Pro Dock has a 10Gb ethernet port.

Bottom line: If you're looking for a portable docking station that is powerful enough to transfer large files with advanced speeds, take a look at the Pro Dock from OWC.

Fastest dock around OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock: The features

If you've ever had a GoPro or a DSLR camera that you wanted to connect to your MacBook to transfer pictures or video, you know what a pain it is to make this happen. If you're smart, you have an adapter that will let you dump your camera files onto your Mac, but it's never as easy as just plugging it in and letting the magic happen. MacBook Pro adapters usually don't offer up the transfer speeds you'd really want if you were a professional photographer or videographer. Ask most creative professionals, and they'll tell you that they do much of the heavy lifting on a desktop-like the iMac, not the MacBook Pro.

You can't easily lug your entire iMac with you on the road, however (though I've heard a rumor that MKDB does just that). What do you do when you need ultra-fast data transfer and direct-wired fast internet? You go pro with your docking station.

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock comes with pretty much everything you need to take your studio mobile.

10Gb ethernet support

CFast card reader with speeds up to 370Mb/s

SD 4.0 card reader

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports with up to 40Gb/s transfer speeds

eSATA support for multi-bay servers

Three USB-A 3.0 ports for connecting peripherals, like an external hard drive or directly connecting a camera

The dock has a special power connector that ensures it won't accidentally disconnect if you bump it, drop it, or try to throw it across the room. It also has a fan with a switch. OWC strongly recommends keeping the fan on at all times to avoid overheating, but the switch allows you to silence the noise for audio recording needs.

The Security slot on the back is handy for locking your dock when your in areas where you don't want sticky fingers walking away with your valuable footage.

The eSATA port supports adding multiple drives within a multi-bay RAID, and the CFast and SD card readers are right on the front of the dock for quick access.

The dock is reasonably lightweight (for what it provides) and is small enough to fit into a backpack or camera bag.

The OWC logo on top glows white when it's powered on and blue when it's connected to your computer.

Useful support

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock: What I like