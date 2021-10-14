The Apple Pencil unlocks a whole world of creative possibilities on the iPad. Whether you want to create art or sketch, handwrite your notes, or just doodle, Apple's own stylus is the best way to do it.

But you don't have to pay full price at the Apple Store for one. Right now, you can instead go to Amazon or Walmart and snag one at close to $20 off. If you own an iPad Pro or iPad Air, or just upgraded to the latest iPad mini 6, it's a great supplementary purchase.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) | Save $19 If you've got one of Apple's latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini models, the Apple Pencil 2 is the perfect accompaniment. This $19 discount won't hang around for long. $109.99 at Amazon

$109.99 at Walmart

The Apple Pencil 2 is different from the first model in form, function, and device compatibility. It's been refined for a more ergonomic feel and the tech inside has changed as well. This Apple Pencil charges wirelessly when it's placed atop your compatible iPad so you almost never have to worry about keeping it charged yourself.

However, for that reason, the Apple Pencil compatibility situation has changed and Apple Pencil 2 only works with the following models: iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later, iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

With your Apple Pencil, you can draw, sketch, color, take notes, mark up documents, and so much more. It utilizes pressure-sensitive technology that's capable of registering the force and angle that it's applied at and transmits it wirelessly to your iPad for a precise digital recreation. Be sure to read our full review of the second-generation Apple Pencil for an in-depth look at this handy iPad accessory.

It's unclear exactly how long this Apple Pencil deal will last, so be sure to snag one at a discount while you can.