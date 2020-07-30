+20 Earth Vellumental Temple Given to you after you escape the rolling obstacle in the temple.

+5 Autumn Mountain When in the tall yellow grass, go to the far bottom left corner and fall down a hole into a cave. Rescue the Toad down there to receive the heart

+5 Water Vellumental Shrine Upon entering the shrine, take the first right and then repair the hole in front of the stairs. Go down the stairs and to the back. Hit the Toad in the window to receive this heart upgrade.

+5 Shogun Studios Use the Shogun Studios master key to open the locked door in the northwest corner of the amusement park. Now make it so the left and right rooms within this building match by flipping the pillows on the left room and closing the doors on the right side. A Heart will appear in the middle closet.

+20 Shogun Studios Give Princess the Chain Chomp her bone.

+20 Princess Peach (cruise ship) Make your way on top of the ship and open the treasure chest next to the bench.

+10 Shroom City While in the hotel, jump onto the DJ's sound system and over the left wall. Smash a box to reveal a Magic Circle. Use it to turn off the pool's water. Now save the Toad that's being used as a surfboard to get this heart.

+5 Scorching Sandpaper Desert Head to the southwest corner of this area and you'll see a ring of rocks. Have the professor Toad dig in the middle to find this shrivled heart. Now take it to the Whispering Woods and throw it in the lake to revitalize it.

+10 Temple of Shrooms Use the strength of the faceless Toads to open the coffin that has a heart icon on it.

+5 The Great Sea Look at your map of the Great Sea, now head to the dead center of the star on the bottom left of the map where you'll see a Shy Guy on a small island. Now dive for a treasure chest that has a can inside. Now make your way to Autumn Mountain and have your can opener friend from before (near the tall grass) open it for you.

+20 Heart Island Smack the bushes on this island to reveal buttons on the backsides. Hit the proper buttons in order to make a heart appear in the heart-shaped cliff. Now make your way over to it.

+5 Ice Vellumental Temple When you find yourself in an area with ice spikes all over the floor, head southwest until you see a cave in the wall with a treasure chest. Open it to get your heart.

+10 Shangri-Spa Head to the area with the massive Toad fountain. You'll see two booths to the back right. Hit the umbrella to make a Snifit drop out. Talk to him to recieve the heart.