Like most RPGs, Paper Mario: The Origami King has its fair share of collectibles, weapons, and items you're going to need to complete the game. Whether you're a completionist looking to overturn every Toad in the game, or you're just trying to make battles easier, having a list of items can make things easier. We've managed to dig up almost all the items available in this newest franchise entry. See what you can check off your list. We'll also be updating this with any additional items we find. If we're missing something let us know in the comments below.

Weapons Weapons are essential in Paper Mario: The Origami King. Like the previous games, Mario will have to battle through his foes using what he has in his trusty arsenal. When you start the game, he comes equipped with his old stand-by: boots for that remarkable jump. It's not long before he aquires a hammer, too. While Mario does have a base model of these weapons, upgrades will become available throughout the game. Except the base model, these upgrades have limited durability, so be sure to note how many times you use them. If a weapon is about to break, you will recieve a warning beforehand. You can typically find these items in ? Blocks located everywhere in the Mushroom Kingdom, or you can purchase them in the Weapon Shop. Boots

Mario's Boot Attack takes care of any enemies that are all lined up. However, not all enemies can be jumped on, such as spiked enemies. No worries! There are items for that. Here are all the Boots Mario can use.

Name Max damage Attributes Boots 17 Starter weapon Iron Boots 19 Protection against spiked enemies Shiny Boots 21 More attack power Gold Boots 24 Coins fall from enemies Shiny Iron Boots 24 ○ More attack power

○ Protection against spiked enemies Flashy Boots 27 Greater attack power Flashy Iron Boots 30 ○ Greater attack power

○ Protection against spiked enemies Legendary Boots 34 Greatest attack power Legendary Iron Boots 34 ○ Strongest boots

○ Protection against spiked enemies

Hammers

Mario's hammer is great for attacking enemies set up in the 2x2 formation, but how can he reach an enemy that's super far away? Yep — there's a hammer for that too. Certain hammers can attack long-range and work only in a straight line. Plus, there are a few that can inflict elemental damage. Here are all of Mario's hammers.

Name Max damage Attributes Hammer 20 Starter weapon Hurlhammer 22 ○ Long-range attack

○ Straight line Shiny Hammer 24 More attack power Gold Boots 24 Coins knocked from enemies Ice Hammer 27 Adds ice damage Fire Hammer 27 Adds fire damage Flashy Hammer 30 Greater attack power Legendary Hammer 37 Greatest attack power Shiny Hurlhammer 37 ○ Long-range attack

○ Straight line

Battle accessories Weapons aren't the only items that can help Mario in battle. There are plenty of accessories that can help boost stats like health, time, and damage. These add-ons can make or break you in a battle, so it's better to keep on top of anything new that pops up in the shop. Here are all the accessories Mario can use to give him the edge against the Folded Soliders. Heart Plus accessories

These simple accessories do exactly what you'd think they would do; they boost Mario's health during battle. Once equipped, the Heart Plus pieces will increase Mario's health. Keep an eye out for upgrades; the Silver and Gold models provide way more HP than the base model.

Name Attributes Heart Plus Adds small amount of HP in battle Silver Heart Plus Adds greater amount of HP in battle Gold Heart Plus Greatest HP boost in battle

Guard Plus accessories

Guard Plus accessories give Mario an extra protection boost. The Guard accessories reduce the amount of damage you take during a fight. As with the Heart accessories, as you purchase upgrades, the damage reduction will increase as well.

Name Attributes Guard Plus Reduces small amount of damage in battle Silver Guard Plus Reduces greater amount of damage in battle Gold Guard Plus Greatest damage reduction in battle

Time Plus accessories

Running out of time? No sweat. Equip the Time Plus accesory and give yourself a little more time to arrange enemies. As with the others, the better the upgrade, the more time added to the clock.

Name Attributes Time Plus Adds extra time to arrange enemies Time Guard Plus Adds greater amount of time to arrange enemies Gold Time Plus Greatest addition of time for arranging enemies

Battle items

Hammers and Boots aren't the only tools in your arsenal. Like most Mario games, there are plenty of battle-ready items you can pull out. Depending on the items you use, they will damage enemies in a straight line, a 2x2 set up, or they will damage every enemy on the board. You can find these items by exploring the overworld and hitting ? Blocks, or they are avaible in the item shop. Attack items Whether you want to set you enemies on fire or take them all at once, these classic Mario items are the perfect way to mop the floor with the Folded Soldiers. These items can inflict elemental damage or wallop your enemies with a devistating attack.

Name Max damage Attributes Fire Flower 24 ○ Fireball attack

○ Straight line attack Fire Flower 36 ○ Stronger fireball attack

○ Straight line attack Ice Flower 24 ○ Ice attack

○ Straight line attack Shiny Ice Flower 36 ○ Stronger ice attack

○ Straight line attack Tail 24 ○ Tailspin attack

○ 2x2 attack radius Shiny Tail 36 ○ Stronger tailspin attack

○ 2x2 attack radius Pow 12 Deals ground damage to all enemies

Support items When Mario takes damage, you need to bring him back to full. His go-to health, the classic Mushroom, is still the way to do it. Like other Mario games, there are different types of mushrooms that can restore his health both in and out of battle.

Name Max healing Attributes Mushroom 50 HP Restores Mario's health in and out of battle Shiny Mushroom 100 HP Restores greater health Flashy Mushroom 200 HP Restores greatest amount of health

Additional accessories

Items aren't only useful for battle. The right accessories can help you navigate Paper Mario's huge open world, find toads, locate hidden blocks, and give you some steep store discounts. Here are all the accessories that are useful outside battle. Alert accessories

There are plenty of hidden goodies throughout Paper Mario: The Origami King, and not all of them are easy to find. Lucky for you, there are a few accessories to help with that. The Alert accessories are just what you're looking for that extra helping hand.

Name Attributes Toad Alert Chimes when a Toad is near and in peril Treasure Alert Chimes when a chest or Collectible is near Hidden Block Alert Chimes when a hidden block is near

Other accessories

Want shop discounts? How about an easier way to gather confetti? Well, there's an accessory for that. If you're looking to make your game experience a little smoother, these can help.

Name Attributes Membership Card 20% discount on shop merchandise Silver Membership Card 30% discount on shop merchandise Gold Membership Card 50% discount on shop merchandise Confetti Vacuum Collect confetti long-range Petal Bag Turns confetti into cherry blossom petals Ally Tambourine Raises attack power for allies for short time Coin Step Counter Walk to 10,000 steps to win a prize Retro Soundbox Changes Mario's actions sounds for jumping, hammering, and walking

Overworld items

These items are key to your Paper Mario: The Origami King experience. Coins make the world go-round, confetti can help fix up just about anything, and hearts are always a good find. Here are some of the common items you'll encounter in the overworld.

Name Use Confetti Used to fill holes Coin Single coin used as currency 10-Coin 10 coins Giant Coin 100 coins Heart Restore amount of health

Story or additional items