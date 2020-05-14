I remember when the first Paper Mario game released on N64 back in 2001. It was such a massive change from the other Mario games of the time since it offered an RPG experience similar to my favorite SNES game, Super Mario RPG. I replayed that first game so many times, and to this day, it is still one of my favorites. I've also played each of the sequential titles in the series. Many of the latest ones have been lackluster to say the least. But I've been holding out hope that another glorious Paper Mario would grace us. So, you can imagine how ecstatic I was when I discovered that the sixth installment in the series, Paper Mario: Origami King, was scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch during the summer of 2020. Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming game.

Plumber's Paper Cut VI Paper Mario: Origami King Defeat the origami invaders Mario and the other citizens of the Mushroom Kingdom discover that a hoard of origami villains has overtaken their home. An imposter Peach is on the throne, and it's up to our favorite stumpy plumber to set things right. $60 at Best Buy

What is the plot for Paper Mario: Origami King?

This game starts like so many others. Mario and Luigi receive an invitation from Princess Peach inviting them to attend an origami festival. The brothers run off to enjoy the festivities only to discover that Peach has been turned into origami by the evil King Olly. What's more, he's used his origami warriors to invade the Mushroom Kingdom and take over Peach's castle. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Mario must band together with Olly's sister, Olivia, to fight off these invaders and return peace to the land. They're also joined by a partially folded Bowser, who must join forces with them since his minions have also been turned into origami and have betrayed their king. This looks like it's going to be a hilariously fun adventure. What is the combat system like?

It looks like an updated version of the old combat system might be employed in Origami King. The official video show Mario jumping on rows of origami enemies using Shiny Boots. The video also shows that he can manipulate the battlefield by sliding his foes to different positions for a better lined up attack. No hammers appeared in the video, so we're uncertain whether or not he'll be using his trusty tool again in this title. Will Mario have any traveling companions?

As stated before, we know for sure that Bowser and Olivia will join Mario. However, it's uncertain at this time if he will have other permanent companions. The official video for the game does show Mario riding in a canoe with a Toad and a Bob-omb, but these might just be random NPCs that appear for a sequence. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update this section when we learn more. When will Paper Mario: Origami King release?

Paper Mario: Origami King is slated to release for Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2020. It will sell for $60, and pre-orders are currently available.