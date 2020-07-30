The unique combat brought to us by Paper Mario: The Origami King's battle ring system can make it difficult to defeat some of those powerful bosses or even the regular enemies. If you don't figure where to shift enemies to or can't find the best path for Mario to travel with the ring puzzle, things can go south pretty quickly. Fortunately, if Mario's holding a 1-Up Mushroom and falls in battle, he'll immediately get revived with full health.
But where do you get this handy item? Here's everything you need to know about 1-Up Mushrooms including where to get them in Paper Mario: The Origami King.
Where to get the 1-Up Mushroom in Paper Mario TOK
You can only hold one 1-Up Mushroom in your inventory at a time. But in order to gain access to these items at the Toad Town store, you'll first need to rescue and then visit the Battle Lab Toad.
Where to find the Battle Lab Toad
The Battle Lab Toad is easily located on Picnic Road. He's the one folded up like a red origami dog at the far end of the path. Hit him with a hammer and then go visit his business back in Toad Town. The Battle Lab is the Mushroom-shaped building with two hammers located just to the left of the museum.
Where to buy 1-Up Mushrooms
After you've received your first 1-Up Mushroom from the Battle Lab Toad, these life savers will then appear in the Toad Town item shop. Head there to purchase a replacement 1-Up Mushroom when needed. Just keep in mind that Mario can only have one of these helpful fungi on him at a time.
How to use 1-Up Mushrooms
You don't have to do anything to use this item other than have it in your inventory. It will automatically come to your rescue should Mario faint in battle. You'll definitely want to make sure you have one before going against a boss or entering a new area since you never know what might happen.
