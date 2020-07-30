The unique combat brought to us by Paper Mario: The Origami King's battle ring system can make it difficult to defeat some of those powerful bosses or even the regular enemies. If you don't figure where to shift enemies to or can't find the best path for Mario to travel with the ring puzzle, things can go south pretty quickly. Fortunately, if Mario's holding a 1-Up Mushroom and falls in battle, he'll immediately get revived with full health.

But where do you get this handy item? Here's everything you need to know about 1-Up Mushrooms including where to get them in Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Where to get the 1-Up Mushroom in Paper Mario TOK

You can only hold one 1-Up Mushroom in your inventory at a time. But in order to gain access to these items at the Toad Town store, you'll first need to rescue and then visit the Battle Lab Toad.

Where to find the Battle Lab Toad