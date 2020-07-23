Since the Paper Mario series has always included hidden items and experiences, I wasn't surprised to find them in The Origami King. In addition to invisible Question Mark Blocks, hidden puns, and bonus NPC interactions, players can unlock a slightly longer end scene if they 100% complete TOK. This is wonderful news for any completionists out there. But what exactly do you have to do to 100% the game? We're here to help. Here are some tips for how to unlock The Origami King's secret ending. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo How to unlock the secret ending in Paper Mario: The Origami King Mario needs to complete four different categories at every location to 100% the game. He'll need to fill all Not-Bottomless Holes, rescue all Toads, collect all Treasures, and hit all ? Blocks. Here are tips for completing these tasks. How to check your progress

Rescue all Toads

Fill Not-Bottomless Holes

Collect all Collectable Treasures

Hit all Question Mark Blocks How to check your progress While the game is on, press the + Button to open up the menu. Select the Map menu. A page will pop up, displaying what you've accomplished in the various areas on the map. Scroll down to any given location to see what still needs to be done. Make sure to check this section frequently to see how far along you are with your various collection categories. Sometimes, after defeating a boss and making the streamer disapper, things show up that weren't there before. So, make sure to recheck areas after you've progressed a ways. Find all Toads

There are several hidden Toads throughout the game. Many of them are in plain sight. Whenever you see a butterfly flittering around, a bug scuttling up a cliff, or a strange origami animal jumping around, be sure to hit it. Some Toads can only be found after hitting trees or defeating certain enemies, so if all else fails, hit something and see what happens. If you're having trouble finding all of the Toads, check out our All Toad locations guide. Fill all Not-Bottomless Holes

There are gaping holes in every area that can be filled with confetti. To find them all, we suggest searching every corner of an area. Sometimes the holes are tucked up in the corners or are in hidden areas, so you really have to look around for them. Once they've been filled, Mario can often reach additional secrets or hidden items. Collect all Collectible Treasures

There are trophies scattered throughout the various Paper Mario levels. Many of them are hidden away in hard-to-reach treasure chests. You'll need to scour every inch of the land to see if there are hidden passageways or ramps that aren't immediately obvious. Other Collectible Treasures must be earned by participating in mini-games. When in doubt, try to interact with every NPC and every area of a map to uncover them all. For further assistance, check out our All Collectible Treasures guide. Find and hit all ? Blocks