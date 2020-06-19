What you need to know
- There's a new show on Apple TV+.
- Dads is a documentary about parenting.
- It features Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, and more.
Apple TV+'s latest show, Dads, is now available on Apple TV+.
Dads is a heartfelt documentary about parenting, from Apple's TV+ website:
"Dads" is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today's world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood's funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O'Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more. Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, her father Ron and her brother Reed.
Last week, Apple released a brand new trailer for the show, tissues at the ready.
Apple recently announced that it had also picked up an eight-part thriller series, Tehran, which follows a Mossad hacker caught up in the Israel-Iran espionage conflict. Iron Man actor Shaun Toub stars alongside Navid Negabhan and Niv Sultan. From that report:
Distributed by Cineflix Rights, the eight-part series features young Israeli actress Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in Iran's capital, which is also her place of birth.
'Dads' out now!
